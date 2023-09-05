New study led by Boston scientists finds latest COVID-19 variant is less of a threat than feared

Those alterations were similar to what scientists saw in the Omicron variant, which caused the pandemic’s largest wave of hospitalizations and deaths in late 2021.

The BA.2.86 subvariant had captured the world’s attention because it carries over 30 mutations in its spike protein — which the virus uses to enter human cells — compared to its parent virus, BA.2, and the most recent highly circulating strain, XBB.1.5.

New research shows that a highly mutated strain of the coronavirus is less of a threat than previously feared, allaying concerns that it will trigger a new global surge in infections.

Data had suggested the new strain was spreading quietly in the population, detected in small numbers in more than 30 countries and in waste water.

“The combination of the large number of mutations and that it seemed to have emerged in many countries around the world at the same time raised the specter that it could be a variant that causes substantial concern,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “That’s why many research groups throughout the world have been trying to generate as much info as quickly as they could about it.”

In a paper published on the preprint server bioRxiv, a team led by Barouch reported that immune responses to BA.2.86 were comparable, if not higher, compared with other circulating variants.

The Beth Israel study also found that the immune response is robust against all variants — including BA.2.86 — after exposure to an XBB infection, which would likely include anyone who contracted COVID since December 2022. That’s particularly good news for the upcoming booster, which is set to be released mid-September and was formulated based on XBB.1.5.

Though booster shots may help protect against these current strains of the virus, people should remain on guard, Barouch said. There is variation in the degree to which different strains can evade the immune system, and the study found that two currently circulating strains — EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 — are more immune evasive than earlier strains. These strains are likely the reason for the country’s modest uptick in infections.

“I do think the battle is far from won,” Barouch said. “We will continue to see new variants, some of which will become more problematic than others. I do think we need to remain vigilant in evaluating further possible evolution of BA.2.86. It could also recombine with some of the current variants to produce a variant that is potentially more problematic than the ones we have today.”

The Beth Israel study looked at samples from 66 individuals — some who had been vaccinated with a bivalent booster last fall, and others who did not receive the booster. Most of the individuals had also had at least one documented COVID infection.

The robust immune response to BA.2.86, though surprising, makes sense due to the lineage of the virus, Barouch said. The newer variant is more immune evasive than the parent virus it evolved from, generating a 10-fold lower antibody response than BA.2. However BA.2 is an older, less immune-resistant strain.

The data is consistent with recent research out of China, Sweden, and Columbia University, and for now has been met with a big sigh of relief from those in the scientific community.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, who previously served as the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, said when he initially saw BA.2.86, he was worried the upcoming booster would offer very little protection against it. But the studies have given him a higher degree of comfort that the new variant does not pose as significant of a threat.

While this most recent strain isn’t as concerning as once thought, it does mark the second time the virus has made a large evolutionary leap. The possibility still exists that another large evolutionary change lies in its future.

Jha said that surveillance has to continue, particularly of waste water, to ensure we understand how the virus is continuing to evolve. Half of the country lives in a location where waste water surveillance is taking place, and only one third of the world is conducting such surveillance.

While a new booster will be out shortly that may help protect from current strains, whether the public should take more intensive protections in the interim will depend on their personal tolerance for risk.

According to Jha, we will likely see two to three waves of COVID each year. During larger or more intense waves, masking makes sense. But, so far this summer, infections are at levels that are less than half of last summer’s peak. The most important thing most people can do is stay up to date on vaccinations and boosters and get treated when they have an infection. The degree to which people use distancing, testing and masking in addition depends on people’s individual risk profiles, particularly when the region isn’t in a massive wave, he said.

As the country takes a longer-term approach to the pandemic, facts and science should ultimately drive how the country responds.

“We have to be humble around our initial expectations,” Jha said. “Concern has to be followed up with data and data has to drive policy. That’s where we’re going to be for a while.”

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.