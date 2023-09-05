One injured, two in custody following stolen vehicle crash in Lynn

One person was injured and two were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a crash in Lynn involving a stolen vehicle, officials said.
About 7:15 a.m., Lynn police officers saw someone driving a stolen vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a recent carjacking, Lynn police said in a statement.
The stolen vehicle fled and almost immediately collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut and Essex streets, police said.
A victim in the crash was taken to a hospital with injuries, according to the statement, which did not include the victim’s medical condition.
Two other people, whose identities were not released, were taken into custody, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.
