Providence strikes deal with colleges for more than $200m over 20 years

The payments are more than double what the four entities agreed to pay over the previous 20 years.

The private institutions — Brown University, Providence College, Rhode Island School of Design and Johnson & Wales — negotiated collectively with the city over the past several months on a new deal to replace the previous agreement, which expired this year.

PROVIDENCE — Four colleges and universities in Providence have agreed to pay the cash-strapped city $223 million over 20 years, as part of a new voluntary agreement between the private institutions that are exempt from paying taxes.

“I am incredibly proud of the new agreement we are proposing today, which makes Providence a national example for collaboration and positively impacts our city for generations to come,” Mayor Brett Smiley said in a news release. “Our city needs these funds in order to keep paying our bills on time, and to provide the highest quality city services we all deserve.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Providence routinely seeks voluntary payments from large, private nonprofits such as colleges and hospitals, which occupy a substantial amount of land that is exempt from paying property taxes. The state also separately pays Providence (and other communities) an annual payment-in-lieu-of-taxes to compensate the city for hosting the nonprofits.

Advertisement

A news conference is set for 2 p.m. with Mayor Brett Smiley, Council President Rachel Miller and leaders from the colleges who struck the deal.

Here’s what to know about the new payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreements, which still require City Council approval.

The colleges will pay up to $223 million, and Brown is paying the most

The new deal comprises two different agreements, which will be introduced to the City Council on Thursday. The first, struck with the four colleges, calls for $177 million in payments over 20 years.

The first payment would be $7 million this year from the four colleges. Brown would pay most of that at just over $5 million, while Providence College would pay $725,000, and RISD and Johnson & Wales would pay $600,000 apiece. Those same four institutions paid a combined $2.3 million last year, according to the city’s chief operating officer, Courtney Hawkins.

Advertisement

The Smiley administration also struck a separate deal with Brown for an additional $46 million over 10 years, though that deal includes various provisions that would give Brown a “credit” on their payment. For example, development projects by Brown that generate tax revenue for the city, or a property owned by Brown returning to the commercial tax rolls that previously had been tax exempt.

In total, the payments add up to $223 million over two decades, compared to $94 million under the previous agreements.

Separately, the colleges agreed to make “community contributions” valued at $223 million total. Those contributions could include services like snow and trash removal, support for public schools, scholarships and more. The contributions will be publicly detailed online, Hawkins said.

The city could give Brown five city blocks

As part of Brown’s supplemental agreement with the city, Smiley has agreed to support a plan to give five city blocks in the Jewelry District and College Hill to Brown. All of the blocks are fully occupied by Brown University buildings, Hawkins said.

They include two blocks of Richmond Street, two blocks of Elm Street, and one block of Cushing Street.

The conveyance of the city streets would need to be approved by both the City Planning Commission and the City Council.

The city also agreed to move the Providence Police substation on Cushing Street, paid for by the city. A new location on the East Side has not yet been identified.

Advertisement

“Specific plans for the blocks, including opportunities for pedestrian-friendly green spaces, will be developed over time in consultation with neighborhood and community partners,” said Brian Clark, a spokesperson for Brown University. “In the shorter term, some of the Jewelry District blocks will provide access for construction on Brown’s planned integrated life sciences building.”

The Smiley administration will also support a zoning change that Brown is requesting for its new dorm being built on the corner of Brook and Power streets.

Properties could come off the tax rolls faster

Under the old agreement, when Brown University or another institution purchased a property and turned it into a university, the building would slowly transition off the tax rolls over a series of years.

Those existing transitions will continue under the new deal, according to Hawkins, but new properties purchased by the universities for mission-specific purposes will taken off the tax rolls immediately, without a transition.

A new law passed by the General Assembly last year will allow the city to tax portions of buildings that are being rented out by nonprofits for commercial use. Smiley administration officials have not yet calculated how much revenue that will bring in.

The payments are voluntary

While the four higher-ed institutions are agreeing to make these hefty payments, they remain voluntary under the agreements, which are not the same as contracts.

The payments allow the city to budget for the money, but the memorandum of agreement says each institution will be able to decide whether to make the payments. They agreed to give 14 months’ notice if they don’t intend to pay the money.

Advertisement

In exchange for the voluntary payments, the city agrees not to challenge the colleges’ tax-exempt status.

What about the hospitals?

Smiley has not yet struck new agreements with the city’s large nonprofit hospital groups, Lifespan and Care New England, the latter of which has not yet expired.

Lifespan has notified the city it does not plan to pay anything to the city this fiscal year, Hawkins said. Negotiations have not yet begun for a new agreement.

Care New England paid $350,000 this year, according to city officials.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated after the 2 p.m. news conference.

















Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.