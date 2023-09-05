USDA declares disaster in Vermont as locals continued to rebuild after storm damage

The US Department of Agriculture declaration also covers adjacent areas in neighboring states, including Berkshire and Franklin counties in Massachusetts, and four counties in New Hampshire, making farmers in those areas also eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans, according to a Tuesday letter from Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack to Vermont Governor Phil Scott.

Federal officials approved a second disaster declaration for the state of Vermont on Tuesday, almost two months after heavy rains slammed the region — swelling rivers, flooding homes and businesses, and causing widespread damage that locals are still working to repair.

President Biden had previously issued a major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide government aid to the ongoing recovery effort.

For seven days in July, large portions of Vermont, including the capital of Montpelier, experienced historic flooding as rainfall totaling 9 inches fell, forcing some residents to evacuate. Then in early August, south-central Vermont was hit by more storms that caused flash flooding, downed trees, and dropped more than a month’s worth of rain on Addison County in just three hours, the Globe reported.

Under the FEMA disaster declaration, residents in nine of the state’s 14 counties whose properties were damaged between July 7 and July 17 by the rain, flooding, landslides, or mudslides can apply for individual assistance. The deadline has been extended to Oct. 12. Already, FEMA and the Small Business Administration have approved more than $48.8 million in aid to Vermont residents, officials said Tuesday.

FEMA continues to operate seven disaster recovery centers in Vermont.

In the state capital, the July storms brought the worst flooding the downtown commercial district has seen since since the Great Vermont Flood of 1927, inundating basements and ground floors, destroying merchandise and equipment, Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough said.

The July rains damaged City Hall, the police department, the fire department, and Montpelier High School, but the later storms were less destructive there, he said.

“We got quite a bit of rain in August, but we didn’t really have a significant amount of damage to the city then,” McCullough said by telephone Tuesday.

Much of City Hall remains unusable, and the City Council returned to online meetings as the council chambers became a storage area. Soon the council will beginning meeting at the high school. Some state offices in the capital were badly damaged and may not reopen for a year or more, he said.

Several downtown Montpelier businesses reopened last week, including longstanding local institutions such as Bear Pond Books and Capitol Stationers Inc., but “the great majority of businesses have not been able to reopen,” McCullough said.

“Some of the business owners are really trying to figure out how they can come back and how they can finance reconstruction, which is expected to be very expensive for a lot of these businesses,” he said. “The damage and the losses in the commercial spaces on private property are probably worse than the damage to city infrastructure, although I think we’re still putting together what our cost estimates are going to be for everything we need to do to bring our city infrastructure back.”

Just outside Montpelier, the damage from July’s storms was “absolutely devastating” in Barre, where the greatest devastation struck homes in the city’s historic North End, according to City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.

Several sections of North Main Street were washed away, and Main Street businesses experienced flooding but have mostly recovered and reopened, Storellicastro said. Fortunately the August storms did far less harm, he said.

There was damage of varying degrees to more than 360 buildings in Barre, most of them residential, containing about 515 dwelling units, he said. More than 75 units remain uninhabitable.

“The people who are really hurting are the people on the North End . . . and right now a lot of them are couch-surfing; they’ve had to come up with temporary housing solutions because their apartment units are closed down for renovations or their houses have been destroyed,” Storellicastro said.

About 30 miles southwest in Middlebury, the July storm hit hardest in the east near the Middlebury River, according to Emmalee Cherington, the town’s director of public works planning.

“We had severe washouts and culverts backed up, and lost a lot of shoulders and just more road damage,” Cherington said.

The August storm hit the town harder, bringing more than 6 inches of rain in three hours on top of soil that was already soaked from the earlier wet weather, she said.

Basements were flooded, the foundations of some homes shifted, and a landslide closed down Route 7 near the northern edge of Middlebury, she said.

At Middlebury’s wastewater plant, two pumps failed after they were submerged in 8 feet of water, “and we’re still working to get those back online,” Cherington said. A temporary pump at the facility failed over the weekend and also had to be replaced, she said.

As the change of seasons approaches, Cherington is hopeful that the town will be prepared in time.

“If the weather holds for long enough, we should be able to be in decent shape before winter time,” she said.

Further south in Rutland, the July storms caused relatively little damage, but the August rains flooded a valley and caused major issues in almost every home on Clover Street, according to Mayor Mike Doenges.

Many Rutland homeowners are making repairs, but some lacked flood insurance, or even homeowner’s insurance, and damage caused by the August storms isn’t eligible for government aid under the the disaster declarations, Doenges said.

About 25 residents were displaced, but fewer than 10 remain unable to return to their homes, he said.

About 25 residents were displaced, but fewer than 10 remain unable to return to their homes, he said.

"Some people aren't back in their homes yet and they still don't have power. They are staying with friends and family," he said. "Some are back in their homes because they've gotten power restored and they're continuing to renovate."













Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.