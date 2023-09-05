What to watch for in today’s congressional primary in Rhode Island

Although there are Democratic and Republican matchups today, the First District is considered safely blue, so all eyes are on the 11-way Democratic primary. (There are actually 12 candidates on the ballot, but Don Carlson has withdrawn.)

Voters across Rhode Island’s First Congressional District will head to the polls today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the special primaries to select a replacement for former US representative David Cicilline, who retired on June 1 to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

For a full preview of today’s festivities, make sure you listen to Ed Fitzpatrick, Steph Machado, and I chop it up on a special edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast that went live this morning. You can listen here.

If you’re wondering where to vote or if you are even eligible to vote today, you can look up that information here.

Results should begin flowing in pretty shortly after 8 p.m., so there’s a fairly good chance we’ll get to sleep at a decent hour.

Make sure you check Globe Rhode Island for full coverage, and of course, we’ll have the full recap in Rhode Map tomorrow.

Here are few storylines to watch today.

A chance to make history

Rhode Island has never elected a person of color or a Democratic woman to Congress, so Gabe Amo, state Senator Sandra Cano, and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos all have realistic chances to break a glass ceiling today. Amo appears to be trending at the right time, Cano seems to have the best ground game, and Matos, the only statewide officeholder in the field, has seen hundreds of thousands of dollars in outside money spent on her behalf over the past two months.

The rise of Regunberg

Former state representative Aaron Regunberg is still widely accepted as the frontrunner by his opponents in the race, but they all believe the gap narrowed in the closing days of the campaign. Still, Regunberg appears to have the clearest lane among progressives in the field, and establishment Democrats were never quite able to piece together the “Anybody but Aaron” effort that they tried to form to block the Bernie Sanders-backed Democrat from Providence’s East Side.

What happens in East Providence?

I’ve written in the past about the importance of the East Side of Providence in this race, but there’s a strong case to be made that it’s actually East Providence that will decide today’s Democratic primary. All the top-tier candidates sought Mayor Bob DaSilva’s endorsement, but he ended up staying on the sidelines. But East Providence was second only to Providence in early voting as of Friday, and each campaign will be focusing heavily on turning out the vote there today.

What about turnout?

As of Friday, 11,360 people had voted early in-person or by mail in the First District. That number should tick up a little because of late-game mail ballots that flowed in over the weekend, so let’s assume the early vote will be somewhere around 12,000. It seems reasonable to predict that another 15,000 to 18,000 will vote in-person today, so we’ll set the over/under for total turnout at 30,500. With that few people deciding the next representative, anything can happen.

