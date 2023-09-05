Police investigating after hate group signs are posted around Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard

“We are looking for any information regarding who posted these signs around town overnight,” Oak Bluffs police wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Please contact an officer at 508-693-0750 or send us a direct Facebook message. Thank you.”

The Oak Bluffs Police Department on Sunday shared images on Facebook of two Patriot Front signs that were found. One sign was emblazoned with the words “Strong Families, Strong Nations” and the other had the phrase “America First” on it. The signs appeared to be made with stencils and spray paint, and each featured the Patriot Front’s web address.

Police on Martha’s Vineyard are asking for the public’s help after signs promoting a white nationalist hate group recently appeared around the town of Oak Bluffs.

Oak Bluffs police Lieutenant Nicholas Curelli said a total of four signs were found, and all of them have since been taken down.

“We don’t have an identity of the person who did it,” Curelli said in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

Oak Bluffs is known for being rich with Black history. It is home to Shearer Cottage, an inn that catered to African Americans when it first opened in 1912, and the Inkwell, a historically Black summertime destination.

Curelli said the police department will be consulting with the district attorney’s office to determine what, if any, criminal charges could be brought against the person (or people) responsible for putting up the signs.

A call to the Cape and Islands district attoney’s office was not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate.

“There is an active and thorough investigation,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle told the Martha’s Vineyard Times newspaper.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Patriot Front is “a white nationalist hate group that formed in the aftermath of the deadly ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, of August 12, 2017″ and is an offshoot of Vanguard America, “a neo-Nazi group that participated in the chaotic demonstration.”

In July 2022, dozens of Patriot Front members marched through downtown Boston, clad in khaki pants, navy T-shirts, sunglasses, baseball caps, and white neck gaiters covering most their faces. Some carried Patriot Front flags and shields. Charles M. Murrell III, a Black musician, reported to police that he was assaulted by members of the hate group who surrounded and knocked him to the ground.

Murrell has since sued the group in federal court, claiming that Patriot Front’s attack was a “coordinated, brutal, and racially motivated” offensive that was emblematic of the group’s strategy of using violence to achieve “white supremacist goals.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.