Woman, 24, dies in crash on I-495 Foxborough

The woman, 24, of Mansfield, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, State Police said in a statement.

A woman died and a man was seriously injured when their vehicles were involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 495 south in Foxborough early Tuesday evening, State Police said.

Her name was not immediately released.

A 30-year-old man from North Easton suffered serious injuries and was also taken to ahospital, the statement said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a

2018 Ford Escape, driven by the woman, and 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by the man, according to the statement.

“Immediately after the crash, one vehicle became fully engulfed in flames ...,” the statement said.

Foxborough and Plainville fire departments extinguished the fire and MassDOT conducted an inspection of an overpass that may have been damaged , State Police said.

All lanes on I-495 southbound were shut down near the crash area to allow for an investigation, State Police said.

Traffic moved only through the breakdown lane, the statement said. All lanes reopened at 9:30 p.m., State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

