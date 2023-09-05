Ex-leader of Proud Boys gets 22-year prison sentence

Tarrio, 39, was convicted of seditious conspiracy and obstructing the congressional proceeding meant to confirm the 2020 presidential election as part of a riot that US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said last week broke America’s long democratic tradition of peaceful transfers of power. Tarrio was the last of five Proud Boys to be sentenced after all were convicted in May following a 15-week trial.

WASHINGTON — Former Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, convicted of leading the group that one judge called “the tip of the spear that allowed people to end up getting into the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison, the longest sentence yet among the hundreds convicted of disrupting the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Tarrio, of Miami, was arrested and convicted even though he wasn’t in D.C. on Jan. 6. He had been arrested in December 2020 after he burned a “Black Lives Matter” flag torn down from a D.C. church during a protest in the city following President Donald Trump’s defeat. He was banned from the city as a result.

But prosecutors said he recruited people to join in a violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 to keep Trump in power and messaged them “Don’t f---ing leave” as they led the storming of the building, causing the electoral vote count to stop for about six hours. Kelly cited that message Tuesday in ruling that Tarrio still had a leadership role on Jan. 6, even if he wasn’t in D.C. Tarrio denied planning an incursion into the Capitol and gave interviews after the riot saying he did not endorse that move by multiple Proud Boys, some of whom were among the first to enter the building.

Prosecutors asked for a 33-year sentence for Tarrio, one of the most high-profile defendants who have gone to trial in the Capitol attack. But they also asked for 20 years or more for each of Tarrio’s four co-defendants, and Kelly declined to impose such terms.

The judge agreed that the convictions qualified as terrorism under federal law and increased the federal sentencing guidelines for Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola. But he then declined to sentence each defendant within the advisory sentencing ranges, saying repeatedly that “the terrorism adjustment overstates your role in the offense.”

In the case of Nordean, who was an on-the-ground leader of the Proud Boys in Tarrio’s absence, Kelly imposed an 18-year term. That was equal to the longest sentence given to any Jan. 6 defendant so far, handed down to Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

Book considers impact of Biden’s middle-class upbringing

WASHINGTON — A new book about Joe Biden portrays the president as someone whose middle-class upbringing helped foster a resentment of intellectual elitism that shaped his political career and sometimes caused strain with his onetime boss, Harvard-educated Barack Obama.

Biden, who spent eight years as Obama’s vice president, told a friend that Obama couldn’t even curse properly, according to “The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.”

Released Tuesday and written by Franklin Foer, a staff writer for The Atlantic, the book says Biden said Obama was unable to deliver a “f—- you” with “the right elongation of vowels and the necessary hardness of consonants; it was how they must curse in the ivory tower.”

Now, as the president runs for reelection, the early front-runner among Republicans is former president Donald Trump, whose supporters can sometimes resent the perceived elitism of Washington’s political class — suggesting some overlap with Biden.

The anecdote also may resonate with Democrats. Ardent supporters of both Biden and Obama fondly recall the then-vice president telling Obama in a private aside that was captured on a hot mic, “This is a big f—-ing deal,” during the signing ceremony for Obama’s signature health care law in 2010.

Foer’s book offers a deep examination of Biden’s first two years in office, which the author describes as encompassing a lot of “flailing” before the president began to cement his legacy through signature policy achievements and “creative diplomacy” that helped rally the world behind Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.

The 80-year-old Biden continues to face questions about his age, and Foer calls it “striking” that Biden attends few meetings or public events before 10 a.m. In private, Biden would “occasionally admit to friends he felt tired,” the book says.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week by a reporter citing an early excerpt from Foer’s book if personal fatigue might help explain why Biden’s morning schedule was often light. She responded, “That’s a ridiculous assumption to make.”

Meadows pleads not guilty to Georgia charges

ATLANTA — Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and will not appear in court in Atlanta this week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, Donald Trump, and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment. By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants had filed paperwork pleading not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

During an arraignment hearing, defendants have the right to have the charges against them read and to enter a formal plea. Trump pleaded not guilty in a court filing Thursday and Rudolph Giuliani entered his plea Friday, with the rest of the pleas trickling in over several days.

Biden to nominate Lew to be Israel envoy

President Biden will nominate former treasury secretary Jack Lew to serve as the next ambassador to Israel, the White House announced Tuesday.

Lew, 68, is a lawyer who has had an extensive career in Washington policy. He served as Treasury secretary during President Barrack Obama’s second term and before that was Obama’s chief of staff. Lew also served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Obama and Clinton administrations. Early in his career, he served as an aide to Representative Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr. of Massachusetts and in the budget office of the city of Boston.

Lew is an Orthodox Jew who has kept details about his personal life relatively private. He was reported last month to be Biden’s front-runner for the Israel post, which prompted praise from some key officials — including one of Israel’s former ambassadors to the United States, Michael Oren, who called Lew “a mensch in every sense of the word.”

However, several Republicans have already pushed back on Lew’s reported imminent nomination. Eight GOP lawmakers wrote a letter last week to Biden urging him to reconsider, citing Lew’s role in crafting the Iran nuclear deal and previous comments by him criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

If Lew’s nomination is confirmed by the Senate, he would step into the ambassador role at a critical time for US-Israel relations. Thomas Nides, the previous ambassador to Israel, left his post this summer.

McConnell releases letter from congressional physician

WASHINGTON — Hoping to reassure his colleagues that he is physically able to continue as minority leader, Senator Mitch McConnell released a letter Tuesday from the attending physician of Congress declaring that an examination and tests had ruled out a stroke or seizure as causes of his recent on-camera medical episodes.

In the letter, Dr. Brian Monahan, the Navy rear admiral who serves as the on-site doctor in the Capitol for members of Congress and the Supreme Court, said his examination of the Kentucky Republican — along with a brain MRI, an electroencephalogram study, and a neurological consultation — had found no sign of a seizure disorder or stroke.

Both possibilities and others have been raised by medical professionals who watched video of McConnell inexplicably freezing up during a news conference last week as well as a similar episode at the Capitol in July.

“There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” the letter said, using a shorthand for transient ischemic attack, a kind of ministroke. “There are no changes recommended in treatment protocols as you continue recovery from your March 2023 fall.”

McConnell and his aides have attributed both alarming medical episodes to lightheadedness stemming from a concussion he suffered after a serious fall at a Washington hotel in March, as well as being dehydrated at the time of his appearances.

