We have bus lanes. But where’s the enforcement?

The bus-only lanes on Washington Street in Roslindale rolled out to great fanfare in 2017, a seemingly innovative way for the city to speed bus travel on the main road leading to Forest Hills Station.

And, indeed, they’re great. Sometimes.

The problem is that, even after five years, many drivers continue to ignore the signs and park in the lanes during hours when they’re supposed to be reserved for buses.

In my experience, as a relatively frequent rush-hour traveler on the buses down Washington Street, it only takes a few scofflaw parkers to completely defeat the purpose of the bus lanes. When buses have to weave around parked cars, it eats into the time savings they might achieve in other parts of the trip.

Enforcement is tricky. But one local political candidate has a solution.

Enrique Pepén, the candidate the Globe endorsed last week in his race for City Council District 5 in Roslindale, Hyde Park, and Mattapan, says the city should steal an idea from Washington, D.C., and use traffic cameras to monitor lanes and automatically ticket violators.”

Washington actually has a very strong system right now, where they automatically zoom into the plate of the car,” he said. “They automatically ticket them because they know they have a shortage of parking enforcement. So they went with the cameras.”

Washington’s program is brand new; the cameras were switched on in July, and the first fines (of up to $200) will be assessed this month.

A bus uses the dedicated bus lane on Washington Street. The city banned parking on the inbound side of Washington Street during the morning rush and replaced it with a dedicated space for MBTA buses. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Using cameras for any kind of traffic enforcement is a touchy subject (one we’ve written about in this newsletter previously). It’s currently taboo in Massachusetts. There are some valid-ish concerns about due process — how do you face your accuser when your accuser is a camera? — and selective enforcement if cameras are only installed in certain locations.

But at the very least, Boston should be watching carefully to see how the D.C. program works. Local politicians like to gripe about the T — a state agency they have no control over — but bus lanes are a way elected officials at the city level can actually improve mass transit.

And conversely, if local politicians aren’t even willing to incur the wrath of parking offenders by handing out more tickets — well, remind me again how we’re supposed to convince state lawmakers to do their part to improve the T?

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.