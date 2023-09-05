Mass. politicians hold on too long to their war chests

Re “He’s not running, but Walsh is still spending: Former mayor has handed out more than $240,000 in campaign cash this year,” Page A1, Aug. 26): If we’re supposedly all so concerned about money influencing politics and about barriers to new candidates running for office, why do we allow politicians to retain campaign donations after the election is over and build huge war chests?

I’d think all the “fair elections” folks would be calling loudly for any money raised, but not spent, in an election cycle on a candidate’s race to be sent to a general fund or, better yet, to a special fund to give to candidates who pledge not to take outside money.