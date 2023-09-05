Already an area of concern, Patriots’ offensive line faces stiff test right away from Eagles

Hargrave signed with the 49ers this offseason, but Reddick and Sweat returned, along with veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham . The group once again is expected to be a force, one that will likely be able to take advantage of New England’s uncertain and underperforming offensive line.

As if the state of the Patriots’ offensive line did not create enough worries on its own, the Week 1 opponent should only heighten the level of concern.

Five members of Philadelphia’s defensive line entered the NFL as first-round picks — Graham (2010), Cox (2012), Reddick (2017), Jordan Davis (2022), and Jalen Carter (2023) — so there is no shortage of talent. The team has a new defensive coordinator in Sean Desai, but a potent pass rush remains a core aspect of the unit’s identity.

“They have a lot of really good players, a really good scheme,” Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said. “We’re going to have to be detailed in our approach.

“I think it starts on the practice field. We’re strong believers that whatever is done on the practice field carries over to the game, so hopefully we can string together some really good practices and be ready to go.”

The trenches certainly will be the place for a pivotal matchup Sunday.

Up until this point, the Patriots have had little practice time with their O-line starters. They activated right guard Michael Onwenu off the physically unable to perform list two weeks ago. Left guard Cole Strange upped his participation level last week after missing nearly a month with a knee injury. The right tackle spot remains entirely in flux, with projected starter Riley Reiff going on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during the team’s final preseason finale.

The Patriots kept a league-high 11 offensive linemen on their initial 53-man roster. That is a testament to the number of question marks and their need for depth. The coaching staff has been experimenting with configurations since training camp began.

Regardless of who is on the field, O’Brien stressed the importance of limiting pre-snap penalties on the line of scrimmage. Left tackle Trent Brown was whistled for nine last season; right tackle Isaiah Wynn, now with the Dolphins, was whistled for eight.

“They have understood that the operation of the offense is really the key,” O’Brien said. “We have to do a really good job of limiting those penalties to, really, zero.

“Holdings are a different story. That’s a judgment call by the officials. But, relative to pre-snap penalties, we have to do a great job of that, not to get behind the 8-ball.”

So, how might the line look come Sunday?

Four spots seem solidified, barring additional injuries or unforeseen circumstances: Brown at left tackle, Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center, and Onwenu at right guard. At right tackle, the best option might be Calvin Anderson, even though he just returned to practice last week after spending the bulk of the summer on the non-football injury list. Rookie Sidy Sow, who took the majority of practice reps, also could be in the mix.

“It’s good to have Calvin back out there,” coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s flexible, position flexibility to play both tackles. He’s a young player, but he’s experienced enough to where he can handle a lot of things and pick things up quicker than a rookie would.”

All teams are required to start releasing practice reports this week, so Wednesday will provide more information on the game status of Strange and Anderson. If Strange is not ready, rookie Atonio Mafi likely would be the next man up.

A friend indeed

O’Brien said he has stayed in touch with Tom Brady, whom he coached here for three seasons. “Everybody knows him as a great football player and everything he did on the football field, what he did for this city, this organization, but he’s a tremendous friend,” said O’Brien. “I’ve been able to lean on him at times over my career since I left coaching him. He’s just been a really good friend to me.” … Matt Patricia joined the Eagles staff this season as a senior defensive assistant, but both Belichick and O’Brien downplayed his impact on this game. Said O’Brien, “I’m not sure what Matt’s role is in Philly. I’m sure that there’s certain things that he’ll look at, that he knows about our system, that he’ll probably talk to their guys about, ‘Hey, can we take advantage of this, take advantage of that?’ But it’s all about the players on game day.”

