Brandon Lowe’s three-run homer beats Red Sox in 11 innings

The Sox plated a run in the 11th when Luis Urias punched in the go-ahead RBI single that second baseman Lowe couldn’t haul in.

One that ended when Kenley Jansen, on to pitch the bottom of the 11th inning, yielded a walkoff three-run homer to the Rays’ Brandon Lowe, resulting in an 8-6 loss for the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

With the infield drawn in and Rob Refsnyder, the automatic runner, reaching third on an Erasmo Ramirez wild pitch, Urias’s blooper sent Lowe into short right field. Lowe looked as though he had caught the ball, but instead it dropped, giving the Red Sox a 6-5 lead.

Nevertheless, Lowe would have the last laugh, stroking Jansen’s 95 mile-per-hour cutter over the right-field wall.

After starter Kutter Crawford exited after just 3⅔ innings, a short start aided by poor defense (shocker) and four walks, the Red Sox turned to Joe Jacques for the final out of the fourth.

Yet Jacques hit the Rays’ Isaac Paredes with a slider on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. Then, after a brief visit from pitching coach Dave Bush, Jacques proceeded to hit Lowe, widening the Rays’ lead to 5-2.

Meanwhile, Crawford would have five runs attached to his bill, burning through a hefty 96 pitches.

Crawford’s defense forced him into 21 extra pitches, however. In the bottom of the first with two outs, Crawford, seeming as though he would negotiate a 1-2-3 frame on 16 pitches, was saddled with a Ceddanne Rafaela booted grounder. Crawford tossed six extra pitches before getting out of the inning unscathed following a Randy Arozarena pop out.

Crawford registered the first two outs of the second but walked Vidal Brujan, the seven-hole hitter, on seven pitches, bringing his total to 39.

The bad defense bit the Red Sox again when Jonathan Aranda sent a towering fly ball toward left-center field. The center fielder, Wilyer Abreu, surely looked as though he was camped under it, or at the very least had a play on the ball. But he took a glance at Masataka Yoshida in left field, and thus, overran the ball. The ball dropped, resulting in an RBI triple.

Tampa Bay added on when the next batter, Rene Pinto, launched a two-run blast to left, giving the Rays a 3-0 lead. Crawford walked Yandy Diaz and finally got out of it on a Lowe fly out, but it took 59 pitches.

The Rays, typically known for defensive efficiency, were equally as bad, if not worse than the Red Sox in the field.

Enmanuel Valdez launched a two-run homer in the second off Zach Eflin. In the sixth, Justin Turner plated a run with an infield single. Then the Rays began to kick the ball around in the seventh. With a runner on first and one out, Lowe booted a Rafaela grounder to second. Rafael Devers struck out for the second out, butTurner sent a short-hop line drive to Brujan at shortstop, a play that should have been made but instead gaveTurner his second RBI of the game.

Triston Casas then lofted what looked like a fly out to short left field, however Paredes and Brujan collided and the ball dropped, scoring the tying run to make it 5-5.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.