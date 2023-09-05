Following in the footsteps of her older sisters, North Andover’s Rose Gordon is determined to blaze her own trail in field hockey

It was not sibling rivalry run amok. It was the Gordon family discovering field hockey.

Ten years ago, she was chasing her two older sisters around their North Andover yard, waving a baseball bat at their feet. Their youngest sister, just 2, grabbed another bat and joined in.

That second grader is now a senior. Rose Gordon is still just as enthusiastic about the sport, but is now properly equipped. She captains the varsity field hockey team at North Andover, embarking this week on a season that they hope goes as far into the MIAA tournament as their elite foes in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

The multi-time conference all-star is also committed to continue her field hockey career at Bates next fall.

She is one of four field hockey-playing Gordon sisters. Emma, a former Globe All-Scholastic, is a senior at Sacred Heart. Summer is a sophomore at Bates, and Elle, the youngest, is a sophomore on the North Andover varsity..

“I remember seeing my sister Emma playing when she was in sixth grade, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re so cool,” said Rose Gordon. “We all just started right then.”

“They just all started playing at such a young age,” said North Andover coach Andrea Van Horn, a longtime neighbor of the Gordon family who witnessed the baseball bat days. “They all fell in love with the sport.”

North Andover field hockey coach Andrea Van Horn (left) meets with her team to share some instruction before a recent practice. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

She might have started with a baseball bat, but there’s no questioning Rose Gordon’s grasp of the game now. With a strong view of play development, the midfielder was key to the team’s defense while also scoring seven goals last season during an 8-8-3 campaign. Gordon’s field hockey IQ is something Van Horn will draw upon this season.

“We have a very strong midfield,” said Van Horn of the unit, which includes Rose and Elle Gordon and fellow MVC All-Star Eliana Kaplan. “I think they will be able to do some very good play creation.”

Gordon says the play of the midfield will be a key to the season.

“If you have a strong midfield, then it can help create a strong team because it’s that connection through the forwards to defense,” said Gordon. “What I also think is very good is we’re all very good at passing to each other within the midfield.”

The passion for and knowledge of the game shows in Gordon’s work as a captain. Her experience is useful for a team that has 12 seniors, but only a handful that saw game action last season. She rallies both newcomers as well as upperclassmen, and does so with care.

“She doesn’t yell,” said Van Horn. “She explains things. She passes and she communicates. She has the ability to shine, and she definitely does, but she wants [her teammates] to shine too.”

Senior Rose Gordon (above) and her younger sister, Elle, a sophomore (not pictured) will lay it on the line, giving North Andover's field hockey team a formidable midfield duo. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I try to be very optimistic towards my teammates, but also I try to lead by example,” said Gordon. “If anyone ever has questions, I try to be like the person they can come to and talk to and always be very trustworthy for them. I feel like that definitely comes from having a lot of sisters and a big family.”

The Merrimack Valley Conference experienced change in the offseason, with longtime coaches retiring and stars graduating. Although Andover, Chelmsford and Central Catholic will remain strong, Gordon sees a spot for North Andover in that elite group.

“I think we have a very good shot this year and I’m very excited about that,” said Gordon. “I definitely think we can be one of the best teams in the MVC this year.”

When she isn’t playing field hockey for the Scarlet Knights or the North East Elite club, Gordon is one of the school’s experienced distance runners, focusing on the 800 meters and 2-mile. (Yes, the Gordon sisters also run track.) She also co-leads the school’s Morgan’s Message club, a group devoted to bettering the mental health of student athletes.

And if that wasn’t enough, she recently stepped up as Yearbook Editor.

“It’s so cool to see how much work goes into that and how you can produce something that people will have for many years,” said Gordon.

Much like the memory of her picking up that bat.

Corner hits

▪ Second-ranked Watertown is riding a 52-game winning streak, with back-to-back Division 3 titles. But with graduation of 10 seniors, 37-year coach Eileen Donahue is only focused on the days and weeks ahead, not the past.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, and the goal is to get better every day,” Donahue said. “My concern right now is to focus on the present.”

Led by captains Molly Driscoll, Adrianna Williams, and Aislin Devaney, the young Raiders squad will feature several new players who haven’t seen much in-game action. The first test is Wednesday against Middlesex foe Arlington, where Donahue hopes the Raiders will exercise the skills they’ve been drilling over the last two weeks.

“You had all those practices, but then you have to be able to apply it in the games,” Donahue said. “That’s the big thing right now — to apply what you’ve been taught and not go back to old habits.”

▪ Franklin is loaded for another standout season in the Hockomock League, thanks to a summer that kept several of their talented and experienced juniors quite busy.

In the offseason, Emily Carney was named to the USA Field Hockey NexUS team, earning Under Armour Select Game MVP honors. The midfielder also was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Watch List.

Fellow junior Haley Wernig, a UMass Lowell commit who had 25 goals last fall, and Raena Crandall also played in the game, held at Boston College in July.

Correspondent Julia Yohe contributed to this story.





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.