Patriots’ Jack Jones reaches deal with Suffolk County district attorney to have gun charges dropped

According to court records, the district attorney’s office dropped eight charges, including all weapons and ammunition counts. Judge John E. McDonald Jr. placed him on pre-trial probation for the one remaining charge, which is an allegation of an an airport-security violation.

Jones, 25, agreed to a deal that includes pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service. Jones was facing nine charges after prosecutors alleged he tried to pass two loaded guns through TSA security at Logan Airport in June.

For such probation arrangements, if the defendant is able to complete the terms without reoffending, the charges are dropped.

The Suffolk County DA, in dropping the charges, wrote in its agreement that “it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.”

The agreement also said Jones had not broken the 60-day deadline for new residents to obtain a firearm identification card in Massachusetts, stating: “The Commonwealth has been provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period.”

Jones may still facing discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy. It is unclear if Jones will play in Sunday’s Week 1 home game against the Eagles.

Jones’s lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio, told NFL Network: “Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football.”

