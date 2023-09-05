Lincoln-Sudbury girls’ volleyball looks every bit a Division 1 contender in a season-opening win over Shrewsbury

After a Friday scrimmage with Wachusett, when coach Greg Falcone noticed his team looked exposed, he devised a plan to improve their play.

The fifth-ranked Warriors took the victory, 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, exciting the home crowd about their team’s hopes as a Division 1 title contender after finishing runner-up last season.

SUDBURY — In a season-opening matchup of two of the top girls’ volleyball teams in the state, Lincoln-Sudbury and Shrewsbury were not only close the whole way, but put on a show of exciting points and impressive plays.

“He came up with a completely new lineup,” said Judy Katalina, the former Lincoln-Sudbury head coach who now serves as Falcone’s assistant. “We had one practice with this completely new lineup, and he had the girls ready in one practice to go out there and win tonight.”

Lincoln-Sudbury's Gabby Pierre hammers home one of her nine kills in the season-opening win against Shrewsbury. Pierre was credited with the decisive blow of the game on her ninth and final kill. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In the second set, L-S maxed out its 18 substitutions, showing in the victory it possesses legitimate depth.

“It was a total team effort,” Falcone said. “We found our new lineup is true to our identity and plays to our strengths.”

Joyce Li (seven kills, one block) is as versatile as they come, the 5-foot-4 junior setter placing the ball for teammates, rising up in the front line, and diving on the court to keep points alive.

“As a team, we have really good chemistry,” she said. “At the end, being able to set anyone I wanted and counting on anyone I wanted to get a kill is really important. I think that’s what really helped us get the win today.”

Senior Emma Agne (seven kills, one block) and junior Gabby Pierre (nine kills) added power on the front line, including Agne’s kill to end the first set and Pierre’s to end the fourth.

“It’s obviously really exciting [to finish off the set],” said Agne. “It’s really a team effort. We can’t do it without the perfect passes from [junior] Maddie [Gulko], and our back row, the energy from the bench. That’s what pushes us to keep going.”

Pierre is a L-S record-holder in the long jump, and used her skills in great connection with Li’s expert passing.

“[Joyce is] amazing,” Pierre said. “She can always find a way to get the ball to me. All I have to do when she gets it to me is put it down. I can’t do it without a pass from any of the back row. Maddie Gulko, she’s amazing. It all comes together when we all know we can do our part.”

For Shrewsbury, senior Mackenzie Crandall (14 kills, 14 digs) led the offense. Classmate Lucy Marderosian (27 digs) and sophomore Gracie Hester (13 assists, 15 digs) were major contributors in the close loss.

“We knew we could play with them,” said Shrewsbury coach Brett Crandall, Mackenzie’s father. “I take it as a positive start, even though it’s a loss. They’re a good team and this is a tough place to play. I think we’re going in the right direction.”