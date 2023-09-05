Other notable Week 1 matchups to keep an eye on include Aaron Rodgers’s debut for the Jets against the Bills (Monday, 8:15 p.m.), an AFC North showdown between the Bengals and Browns (Sunday, 1 p.m.), and the season’s first “Sunday Night Football” matchup, featuring two playoff contenders in the Cowboys and Giants (8:20 p.m.).

The Patriots will kick off their season against the Eagles Sunday, welcoming the NFC champions to Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. start. The game will be broadcast on CBS and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The NFL returns Thursday, when the Lions visit reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The game will air on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season.

Gillette Stadium changes

This season will mark the beginning of a new era for Gillette Stadium, currently undergoing a $225 million renovation privately funded by the Kraft family. The work is centered around the stadium’s north end and includes a massive new video board unveiled in early August.

The 22,200-square-foot screen (370 by 60) is touted by team officials as the largest outdoor video board in the nation, and the curved screen is almost five times larger than the flat one it replaced.

Gillette Stadium's massive new video board was unveiled this summer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The project will enclose the north end of the stadium with year-round hospitality and function space. Outside, a rebuilt 21-story lighthouse will allow visitors, on a clear day, to view both downtown Boston and Providence, according to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Renovations are expected to be completed prior to the start of the season, just in time for the Patriots to welcome the Eagles to their updated home.

Top storylines around the league

The Jets, featuring a likely Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers, will be a team to watch. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

▪ Aaron Rodgers and the Jets: The buzz of the offseason was Rodgers’s blockbuster move from Green Bay to New York, but the question remains how he will mesh with his new team. He has plenty of uncharted territory ahead, including facing the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes for the first time (Oct. 1 at MetLife Stadium).

▪ Life after Tom Brady in Tampa: After Brady retired “for good” in February, the Buccaneers — and the NFL — entered a new chapter. Tampa Bay named Baker Mayfield as Brady’s replacement, though it’s hard to see how he’ll fill the hole left by the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Meanwhile, in New England, the Patriots will honor Brady during Week 1.

▪ Ongoing player-safety developments: Between new rules and changing attitudes, it’s clear that the NFL is making an effort to create a safer environment for players, even after they have retired. On-field medical emergencies are now being treated with more care (and compassion) than in the past, and the league has put injury prevention at the forefront of new initiatives.

Five Patriots storylines to watch

▪ Off-field issues for Jack Jones: Since the second-year cornerback was arrested at Logan Airport with two firearms in his luggage, his future with the Patriots and his legal status have been unclear. As of August, he was practicing with the team and said his sole focus was on football.

Despite ongoing legal issues, Jack Jones has been on the field for the Patriots this summer. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Bill O’Brien’s new offense: New England has a bona fide offensive coordinator. After scoring just 31 touchdowns on offense last season, they appear to have left their issues under Matt Patricia behind. One concern lingers, however: the offensive line.

▪ Looking ahead for Mac Jones: The third-year quarterback appears to have newfound confidence, but will it translate to his play? His second season was far from what the Patriots hoped out of the 2021 first-round pick, but Jones has the chance to take a step forward under O’Brien, for whom he also played for in college.

▪ Contract watch: The Patriots have 16 players entering the final year of their contracts, including tight end Hunter Henry, receiver Kendrick Bourne, and offensive linemen Trent Brown and Riley Reiff. Others with one year to go include safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, tight end Mike Gesicki, guard Mike Onwenu; running back Ezekiel Elliott (signed to a one-year contract in August), special teamer Matthew Slater, and defensive backs Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, and Cody Davis. Defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Mack Wilson are also in their final years but are on the physically unable to perform list.

▪ Bill Belichick approaching history: In his 24th year as Patriots coach, Belichick is 18 wins away from the all-time record. With 329, he trails only Don Shula (347). The Patriots would have to go undefeated in the regular season and win two playoff games for him to get there this year.

New rules

Along with a new season comes a new set of rules and clarifications. Here are the biggest changes:

▪ Instant replay reversal: Referees will adjust the play clock following an instant replay reversal the same way they do following other stoppages. Previously, players would have to signal back to the officials to request more time on the play clock.

▪ Booth review of failed fourth-down conversions: The replay official can automatically review a close play on a failed fourth-down attempt, saving the team from using a challenge.

▪ Tripping: This is now a personal foul and will result in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down. The infraction was previously punishable by a 10-yard penalty.

▪ Use of helmet: The NFL removed the words “butt, ram, and spear” from the unnecessary roughness rule and added them into the penalty for “Impermissible Use of the Helmet.”

▪ Fair catch on kickoffs: Any ball fair-caught between the end zone and the 25-yard line gets placed at the 25.

▪ Definition of a launch: A launch now means a player leaving one or both feet to make a tackle. The penalty was previously imposed only if a player left both feet. A launch will still constitute a personal foul and 15-yard penalty.

▪ Forward handoffs: Handing the football forward will result in a penalty, like an illegal forward pass. Handoffs will have to be made behind or next to the quarterback.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.