No. 9 Clemson shocked by Duke in college football season opener for both

DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard broke loose from a tackler and sprinted to the open for a 44-yard touchdown that highlighted Duke’s tough and physical performance that shocked ninth-ranked Clemson 28-7 in Monday night’s season opener for both teams.

Jaquez Moore added a 9-yard scoring run by beating multiple defenders to the near pylon on the right side in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils, giving them an unexpected two-touchdown lead in a game they largely controlled in spite of numerous miscues.