Rangers activate Nathan Eovaldi from injured list to make pivotal start against Astros

Texas also called up 38-year-old righthanded reliever Ian Kennedy from TripleA Round Rock. To make room on the 28-man roster, Josh Sborz was placed on the 15-day IL with a left hamstring issue and fellow reliever Glenn Otto was designated for assignment.

After Eovaldi won his last start on July 18, before going on the IL with a right forearm strain, the Rangers had a 4½-game division lead. Seven weeks later, they went into Tuesday night in third place behind Seattle and Houston, and with 13 losses in their previous 17 games.

All-Star righthander Nathan Eovaldi was activated from the injured list to start for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night in the middle game of a pivotal AL West series against the visiting Houston Astros.

Advertisement

Sborz allowed six runs before getting an out while pitching in relief during a 13-6 loss to the Astros in the series opener Monday, after Otto gave up two homers in his 1⅓ innings.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rangers reinstated Eovaldi without him making a rehab start in the minors. He hasn’t faced live hitters since Aug. 21 but felt good after bullpen sessions Friday and Sunday.

In that July 18 game against Tampa Bay, Eovaldi threw two-hit ball over six scoreless innings in his only start for Texas since July 6. His 11th victory gotten that night matched the major league lead at the time, and he threw a scoreless inning for the American League in the All-Star Game on July 11.

The Rangers have gone 19-22 since Eovaldi last pitched, including the opener against Houston when Andrew Heaney didn’t make it out of the fifth inning. That was the ninth game in a row that the Texas starter didn’t get a decision, and the 17th consecutive game since a victory, the last being Jordan Montgomery on Aug. 15 against the Angels.

Advertisement

Dodgers’ Urías arrested

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Urías did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they are opening a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday.

Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. LASD Deputy Maria Lucero confirmed the felony charge. DPS has yet to release details of the arrest. Other than acknowledging “an incident involving Julio Urías,” the Dodgers have declined to comment.

Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday morning, according to sheriff’s department booking records. He is due in court Sept. 27.

Major League Baseball intends to investigate.

The 27-year-old pitcher was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. Urías was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy since it was established in 2015.

Urías is 11-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts this season and is set to become a free agent after the World Series. He is pitching on a $14.25 million, one-year contract in his final season of salary arbitration eligibility.

The lefthander led the majors in wins in 2021, when he was 20-3 with a 2.96 ERA. He finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting last year after going 17-7 with an NL-best 2.16 ERA.

Advertisement

Orioles promote Holliday

The Orioles have promoted top prospect Jackson Holliday to Triple A Norfolk, another step in the 19-year-old shortstop’s remarkable rise through the minors in his first full pro season.

Holliday is baseball’s No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, and he was the top pick in the 2022 draft. The Tides said he would make his Triple A debut Tuesday night against Jacksonville.

Holliday, the son of former big league outfielder Matt Holliday, played for Delmarva and Aberdeen at Single A this year, then hit .338 with 15 extra-base hits in 36 games for Double A Bowie. He’s part of a loaded Orioles farm system that already produced Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson — two key players for the Baltimore team that has the best record in the AL.



