Game 139: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox won their third game in a row Monday afternoon, defeating the Rays 7-3 in the series opener. The victory pulled the Sox to within 4½ games of the final American League wild-card spot with 24 games remaining and snapped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field.

With the loss, Tampa Bay dropped to 3½ games behind the Orioles for first place in the AL East but still holds the top wild card.

The Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford as the series continues Tuesday night. Tampa Bay will counter with Zac Eflin, who is tied for the AL lead for most wins this season at 13.