Game 139: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

The Red Sox won their third game in a row Monday afternoon, defeating the Rays 7-3 in the series opener. The victory pulled the Sox to within 4½ games of the final American League wild-card spot with 24 games remaining and snapped a 13-game losing streak at Tropicana Field.
With the loss, Tampa Bay dropped to 3½ games behind the Orioles for first place in the AL East but still holds the top wild card.
The Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford as the series continues Tuesday night. Tampa Bay will counter with Zac Eflin, who is tied for the AL lead for most wins this season at 13.
Lineups
RED SOX (72-66): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.08 ERA)
RAYS (83-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.40 ERA)
Time: 6:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Eflin: Rafael Devers 4-5, Adam Duvall 7-18, Trevor Story 3-8, Justin Turner 3-11, Luis Urías 0-3, Alex Verdugo 3-9
Rays vs. Crawford: Jonathan Aranda 2-3, Randy Arozarena 1-5, Christian Bethancourt 1-3, Yandy Díaz 1-8, Brandon Lowe 1-4, Josh Lowe 1-9, Isaac Paredes 0-2, Luke Raley 0-2, Harold Ramírez 1-7, Taylor Walls 1-5
Stat of the day: Three Red Sox players rank in the AL’s top 10 in OPS (Casas, Devers, Turner), more than any other team.
Notes: Monday marked Alex Cora’s 434th win as manager of the Red Sox. The only people to manage at least 500 Red Sox games and post a better winning percentage than Cora’s .552 mark are Don Zimmer (.575) and Terry Francona (.574). … The Red Sox are 20-14 against AL East teams this season (6-4-0 in series), after going 26-50 in 2022 (6-17-1 in series). … Crawford is making his 19th start and has appeared in 27 games this season. He is 1-0 with a 2.21 ERA in five appearances (two starts) against the Rays, 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two games (one start) this year. … Eflin went 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in August. In two starts against the Sox, both in 2020, Eflin has a 7.00 ERA.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.