Seamus Flaherty delivers decisive blow for No. 1 St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer in nonleague road win over Milford

After eliminating Milford in the second round of last year’s Division 1 playoffs en route to capturing the state championship, St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell knew how talented the Eagles were and wanted an early season test.
Thanks to two second half goals within 10 minutes of one another, top-seeded St. John’s Prep cruised to a 3-0 victory over host Milford on Tuesday.
“We scheduled the game to face them because of last year’s playoffs,” said Crowell. “That’s a good team that’s going to win a lot of games.”
Senior Seamus Flaherty potted the game winner. Senior Mark Bhiu and Garrison Murphy scored insurance goals to help ease the pressure on an Eagles’ defense that held sturdy all afternoon.
Senior captain Aithan Bezanson and senior Rowan Dunbar both shifted back on the pitch from their natural center midfield position to become the last line of defense at center back this season. Both performed admirably in their first game in the new role.
“Not only did they win the majority of 50-50 balls, their transitions, they found open guys so that we can move the field up quickly,” said Crowell.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.