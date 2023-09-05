Seamus Flaherty delivers decisive blow for No. 1 St. John’s Prep boys’ soccer in nonleague road win over Milford

After eliminating Milford in the second round of last year’s Division 1 playoffs en route to capturing the state championship, St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell knew how talented the Eagles were and wanted an early season test.

Thanks to two second half goals within 10 minutes of one another, top-seeded St. John’s Prep cruised to a 3-0 victory over host Milford on Tuesday.

“We scheduled the game to face them because of last year’s playoffs,” said Crowell. “That’s a good team that’s going to win a lot of games.”