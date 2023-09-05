Sydney Comeau a tour de force for Notre Dame (Hingham) in girls’ soccer win over Duxbury

Returning 10 starters from a team that finished last season with a 15-3-3 record, Notre Dame (Hingham) coach Kelly Turner knew the Cougars were capable of picking up right where they left off.

With a season-opening clash against ninth-ranked Duxbury, the upperclassmen for No. 2 Notre Dame (Hingham) relied on their talent and experience to gut out a 4-1 nonleague home victory on Tuesday.

Leading the way was senior Holy Cross commit Sydney Comeau, who paced the attack by scoring all four goals. Emma Connerty, Lucy Wilson, and Bevan Doherty contributed assists. Comeau’s resilient play forced turnovers and created scoring chances in a game where the Cougars controlled the majority of the play.