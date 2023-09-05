Tom Brady has a message for Deion Sanders’s son after Colorado’s upset win over TCU

Saturday’s victory caught the attention of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who discussed the game on Sirius XM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast.

Colorado went 1-11 last year, but Sanders quickly restocked the team with new talent. The Pro Football Hall of Famer added 53 transfers since taking the job last December, according to ESPN. Sanders’s sons, Shedeur and Shilo, were two of the transfers after following their dad from Jackson State.

Deion Sanders picked up his first Power 5 victory as a college football head coach in stunning fashion on Saturday, leading Colorado to an upset road win over national runner-up TCU.

“You know what was pretty great to see this last weekend? Deion and Shedeur out there at Colorado balling. Man, talk about a father-son duo. That was so cool to watch. It’s what life’s all about.”

Shedeur Sanders set the Colorado school record for most passing yards in a game with 510 yards. Shilo Sanders led the defense with 10 tackles. Deion Sanders, who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during his NFL career, picked up a big win over a school located in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.

“I saw his pregame speech,” Brady said of Deion Sanders. “I was ready to run through my iPhone. He’s just doing great things. It just speaks to great parenting and really caring about your kids. We had great parents, and to keep seeing stuff like that is great to see.”

Shedeur Sanders, who has signed an NIL deal with Brady’s apparel company Brady Brand, said Brady texted him after the game.

“Working with Tom, it was just talking with him and understanding, OK, how to improve each week,” Sanders said. “He texted me after the game, ‘don’t be satisfied.’ It was cool hearing from him knowing he’s still watching and stuff like that.”

