Tom Brady reflects on time with Patriots, emotions ahead of his return to Gillette Stadium

After announcing his retirement (for a second time) in February, Brady will be in attendance for Sunday’s game and will be honored as part of a special halftime ceremony.

Not only will Sunday mark the start of the Patriots’ 2023 regular season with a Week 1 bout against the Eagles, it is also Brady’s long-awaited return to Foxborough.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady reflected on what a trip back to Gillette Stadium means after playing 20 seasons in New England.

“Mr. [Robert] Kraft has been very welcoming to me. So I’m going to have a lot of great friends there,” Brady said. “I’ve had so many people text me and say that they’re excited to see me come back. So it’ll be really a special reunion and I’m excited to get there. I haven’t been back much, just by the way things work out. Your life kind of takes you in different directions.”

Brady did return once to Foxborough after leaving the Patriots in free agency in March of 2020, playing one game against New England as a member of the Buccaneers on Oct. 3, 2021.

Even though Brady received plenty of cheers as an opposing player during that Week 4 matchup, Sunday’s ceremony should offer some closure for Brady after forging most of his Hall of Fame career over 20 total seasons with the Patriots.

“A lot of gratitude,” Brady said of his emotions ahead of Sunday’s event. “I had two decades of incredible, life-changing, altering experiences. I have so many memories from my time there. Memories with people there. I’m creating a new memory with people there. To go back to that stadium and bring my kids and my family in a different way. I’ve not been to that stadium in this way ever. I went there as a player. I went there once as a competitor. And now I’m going to go there really as a fan and then I’m going to be there in the future as a broadcaster.

“I think there’s a lot of cool things happening. Again, I think part of life is growing in different ways, expanding in different ways, trying new things and getting outside of your comfort zone. It’s OK. Even the expectations I have for myself. I’m going to work really hard in this part of my career. Knowing that, [expletive], the first time you try something you’re not very good at it. The first time I threw a football, I was not very good at it. The first time that I tried a math equation, I wasn’t very good at it. In different ways, the first time you try anything, it’s not going to be the easiest way, and you’re going to have to keep working at it.

“So, I don’t think it’s going to be hard to be a fan though. I love the sport, and I love the Patriots. So, going up there to see a lot of my friends and family is going to be a great experience.”

The Patriots haven’t provided many details regarding Brady’s halftime ceremony, but coach Bill Belichick offered plenty of praise for his longtime quarterback on Monday.

“It’ll be great to see Tom,” Belichick said. “Tom’s meant so much to this team, organization, me personally. It was a tremendous experience to be able to coach him and for us to share the things we shared together.

“Certainly recognizing him for all his great achievements here is more than appropriate. Look forward to seeing him and glad that he’s getting a lot of recognition and appreciation for that because he certainly deserves it.”

Brady also discussed his transition to life after football.

“I’m always going to love throwing that ball. My son is going to play football this year, Benny, so I’ve been throwing the ball to him in the backyard. And he wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he’s gonna be a little beast. He’s an amazing kid and he’s got a lot of talents. He’s a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, ‘Dad, I’m playing football.’ And I was like, ‘What do you wanna play?’ And he was like, ‘Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!’

“So I actually texted Gronk and I’m like, ‘Yo, my boy wants to be like you!’ And he loved it. … So I’m out there in the backyard throwing around last night, my daughter’s got me kicking the soccer ball. And [I’m] really enjoying this new experience. And there’s so much to life that is here to live. And I was very blessed to play for as long as I did, and I loved it. And now I get to see other guys do it, and I also get to see football from a different perspective.

“I’ll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career. And I’ll need a lot of help from a lot of different people, including you, Scratchy! I’ll be able to really watch this year with kind of a different eye. You know, I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback. Now I see it more from maybe broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So maybe a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing.”





