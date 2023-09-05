Trevor Story has been excellent at shortstop for the Red Sox, but he’s still trying to figure it out at the plate

At the plate, though, is where it’s been more of a grind, with the power hitter still trying to figure it out. When Story made his return on Aug. 8, he stuck with the toe tap he implemented at the end of last season in an effort to find better timing and consistency, dumping his original leg hover before his stride toward the baseball.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Trevor Story has been a savant at shortstop since returning from an elbow injury last month. In just 154 innings at the position, Story already has accumulated five defensive runs saved and has yet to commit an error.

Advertisement

Now, though, you’ll see Story do a mixture of the two.

“It’s really all about feel,” Story said recently. “So if I feel like I’m getting a toe tap off to get my swing off, then I’m going to do that. But if I feel like the hover gives me the best chance, then I’m going to do that. It’s really just a matter of how my body’s feeling and what I need.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Translation: He’s still searching.

Hitters rely on feel and timing. But for Story, feel is a huge part of his game. If Story is feeling right, being an athlete, that’s when he’s at his best. That Story is utilizing the two is somewhat of an indication that he’s trying to survive at the plate with what he has that day.

“There’s different aspects of this thing that goes into it, like timing,” Story added. “That’s really what it comes down to. Whatever I can do to feel on time and in rhythm, then that’s what I’ll do. It’s good to have options.”

Story, who had an offday Tuesday, is hitting .180/.215/.292 with a .507 OPS in 22 games. He went 1 for 4 with a double in Monday’s win over the Rays but struck out three times, making it 10 games in a row that Story has struck out at least once.

Advertisement

“It hasn’t been easy,” manager Alex Cora said Tuesday afternoon. “But I think yesterday’s double he hit to right is a good indication of where he’s at. He’s worked on a few things the last few days. He actually hit a foul ball in that at-bat the other way, he stayed on it, and then he shot the double the other way. I think the chase percentage on breaking balls is high.

“He has to just keep getting at-bats and keep getting better. Hopefully, he gets hot at one point and he can help us.”

Corey Kluber (shoulder) threw a two-inning live batting practice session on Tuesday. He will start a rehab assignment on Friday. When and if Kluber returns, it will be in the bullpen, Cora said. Zack Kelly (elbow) is scheduled to pitch this week for Low A Salem . . . Alex Verdugo (right hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game. He will likely be out of Wednesday’s series finale as well, but he should be ready for Friday’s series opener against the Orioles at Fenway Park.

Young talent

Triston Casas, 23, and Brayan Bello, 24, carried the Red Sox to a 7-3 win in the first of the three-game series on Monday. Casas extended his hitting streak to 11 games by going 2 for 4 with an RBI single and three-run homer, his 23rd homer of the season. Bello went six innings, yielding three runs in picking up 11th win of the season. Bello and Casas are the first Red Sox duo under the age of 25 to register 10-plus wins and 20-plus homers in the same season since Roger Clemens and Ellis Burks in 1987.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.