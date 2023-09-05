With the field hockey season upon us, Walpole opens the season No. 1 in Globe Top 20

After two weeks of practices and scrimmages, high school field hockey teams across the state open the regular season this week. Walpole has significant experience and power, earning the Porkers the top ranking in this week’s Globe Top 20 poll. They start their season with a busy three-game slate, including a game against eager No. 20 Braintree on Monday (4 p.m.).

With legendary leadership and a well-seasoned roster, No. 2 Watertown will be a tough opponent for anyone — especially Friday’s date with Lexington (4:15 p.m.), one of three teams the Raiders face in the next five days. No. 4 Dover-Sherborn and No. 5 Sandwich round out the top five. Keep an eye on three matchups that could impact next week’s rankings: No. 12 Newburyport faces No. 19 Lynnfield Friday afternoon (4 p.m.), No. 3 Andover faces No. 9 Danvers Monday night (6:30 p.m.), and No. 5 Sandwich hosting No. 14 Falmouth Tuesday (4 p.m.).