South Korean teachers want an end to parents’ harassment

On Monday, when teachers also mourned the suicide of a teacher who claimed to have suffered at the hands of abusive parents, some elementary schools canceled classes, according to the Education Ministry — a rare occurrence.

On Saturday, a large protest was held near the National Assembly in Seoul, estimated by local police at 100,000 people. On Monday, tens of thousands of teachers nationwide took a coordinated leave of absence and held rallies nationwide, according to organizers — an unusual tactic used to sidestep the law that makes it illegal for them to strike in South Korea.

SEOUL — Tens of thousands of teachers across South Korea have protested in the streets since July amid worsening complaints over student misbehavior and harassment by parents.

Advertisement

In a country known for its fiercely competitive schools and the weight that society places on education, students and parents are not the only parties under immense stress. Teachers say they often face pressure from parents who make excessive or impossible demands of them, including favoritism for their children.

“Teachers aren’t able to do their jobs right now,” said Jo Chan-woo, 34, a teacher in Seoul who attended the rally Monday. “Let us do our jobs.”

One of the central demands includes revising an ambiguous clause in the country’s Child Welfare Act meant to prohibit child abuse. Teachers say the ambiguity allows parents to file — or threaten to file — child abuse charges against teachers who take reasonable disciplinary action against student misbehavior. Even if a teacher is falsely accused, they could be suspended from their job and left alone to defend themselves in court, teachers and education experts say.

Teachers say the fear of facing such allegations has scared them from responding to misbehaving students and empowered some parents to harass teachers. Abusive calls and texts from such parents, compounded by teachers’ growing administrative duties, have damaged the mental health of many teachers, experts say.

Advertisement

Teachers have demanded that the government provide clear guidelines on disciplining students. (Teachers in South Korea are government employees whose conduct and duties are defined by the country’s laws.)

“We’re asking the government to provide a specific manual for dealing with misbehaving students,” said Son Gyeong-eun, 33, a teacher in Seoul who rallied Monday. “Reasonable discipline shouldn’t count as child abuse.”

The teachers’ movement was sparked in part by the apparent suicide of a young teacher in July at an elementary school in Seoul after she had expressed concerns to her colleagues about being harassed by parents. Her death, which police officials have said is being investigated as a suicide, shocked the public, including the legions of teachers who have since held vigils and rallies every weekend to demand better protections for educators.

The Education Ministry said it supported the changes demanded by the teachers — but warned that they and their principals could face punishment for protesting because collective action is illegal for government employees. Teachers at Monday’s rallies legally used sick leave or vacation days, said Jang Dae-jin, a spokesperson for one of the country’s teachers unions.

The rallies of the past few months have been led by a grassroots group of teachers that is independent from the unions, which do not have the power to authorize such demonstrations, Jang said.

Representatives of parent associations in South Korea said they sympathized with the difficulties teachers faced in their work environments, but argued that some of their demands were impractical and that parents were being blamed.

Advertisement

“It is unfortunate that much of the anger is directed at parents,” said Lee Yoon-kyoung, the president of one of the country’s national associations of parents. “They should be directed at the government or the ministry instead.”

About 100 public schoolteachers died by suicide from 2018 to June of this year, with 57 teaching at elementary schools, according to Education Ministry data made public in July.

At least three South Korean elementary schoolteachers have died by suicide in the past three years after struggling with pressure from students and their parents, protest organizers said, including two teachers who had taught at the same school in northern Seoul and who died within a six-month period in 2021.

The number of teachers who quit or retired from public schools reached a record high of more than 12,000 in the past year, a 43 percent increase from six years ago and a 12 percent jump from last year, according to Education Ministry data.

The Education Ministry implemented protections Friday to prevent teachers from being harassed, including requiring parents to set up appointments to speak with teachers; no longer requiring teachers to respond to parents’ calls via their personal phones; and increasing the penalties for student misbehavior.

“There has been an increase in indiscriminate child abuse allegations against teachers, as the focus shifted too far toward student’s rights, while those of the teachers were not respected,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

Many teachers said that those measures made little difference. The ministry said that it was continuing to work on education changes, including amendments to the Child Welfare Act, but offered no time frame.