Suspect indicted on attempted murder charge in explosives attack on Japan’s Kishida, report says

TOKYO (AP) — Prosecutors in Japan indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.

Kishida was campaigning for elections in Wakayama in western Japan when a man threw a homemade pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two others had minor injuries.

After a three-month psychiatric evaluation of the suspect, prosecutors determined that Ryuji Kimura, 24, is mentally fit for trial and that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.