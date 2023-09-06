Grappling with the inevitable

Jayne Anne Phillips says her third novel, “Night Watch,” is the last installment in a trilogy about American wars and far-reaching effects on survivors. “Machine Dreams,” her breakout debut, portrays a family dissolving against the tumultuousness of the Vietnam War. In “Lark and Termite,” a father is lost to the Korean War. Now, in “Night Watch” a daughter struggles to help her devastated mother in the aftermath of the Civil War. Phillips will read from “Night Watch” at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22 at Wellesley Books; and at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at Newtonville Books.

PHILLIPS: I had saved up a stack of 30 books in two piles on my bed stand. I love Claire Keegan’s work. Books like “Foster” were originally published as short stories in the UK but have wisely been published here as little novels. And they are complex enough to have the depth of novels, like Chekhov’s and Munro’s stories. I’m also reading a lot by the journalist Elizabeth Kolbert, such as “Under a White Sky,” because she’s concerned with climate change.

BOOKS: How would you characterize the novels you’re drawn to?

PHILLIPS: They are literary novels written to last. I think about these books when I’m not reading them. I think literature forces you to examine life, to think about it differently. That’s why reading fiction and poetry is so important. It prepares you to grapple with the inevitable things that will happen to you.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

PHILLIPS: There are some books that I read over and over. I just open to any page and read a few pages. One is the Italian writer Elsa Morante, who wrote a very big book, “History: A Novel.” It’s about a mother and son trying to survive in the aftermath of World War II in Italy.

BOOKS: What have been some other favorite rereads?

PHILLIPS: William Maxwell’s short novels, “So Long, See You Tomorrow” and “They Came Like Swallows.” That is a gorgeous book, in the same league with James Agee’s “A Death in the Family” and Katherine Anne Porter’s “Pale Horse, Pale Rider.” When you reread a book you go deeper into it, especially with books that have so many overlapping surfaces where the prose presents a clear surface yet what’s going on in a subterranean way is so complex. The second time, you feel so much more of what is inside of the book.

BOOKS: How do you organize your books?

PHILLIPS: I don’t have enough bookshelves and the ones I have are very deep. I arrange my books by authors, but some are behind others. It’s aggravating but also interesting because sometimes I pull out the books in front to see what’s behind. The other day I found Tillie Olsen’s “I Stand Here Ironing,” which I hadn’t seen in years and immediately fell to reading.

BOOKS: Does your reading change in the summer?

PHILLIPS: Do I want to read light summery fare? No. I’m in it for the darkness, for books about the most serious things. I like to get closer and closer to life.

BOOKS: Were you always a reader like that?

PHILLIPS: I was always a reader. One time when I was about 8, I climbed up on the bathroom sink and opened the cupboard where my father’s paperbacks were. They were mostly mysteries with beautiful women in high heels on the cover. I pulled one out, and it was John Updike’s “Rabbit, Run.” I opened the book to the scene when Janet loses her baby in the bath tub. After I read that the whole room changed. The lilac bushes outside suddenly seemed as if they were alive in a human way. It was a sort of psychedelic reaction. I wrote an essay about that. Later I met Updike in Europe at a conference and to my surprise he said to me, “Janet wasn’t a bad person.” I told him I knew that. It was just such a beautifully written scene that anyone feels they stepped into the scene as Janet. That’s the power of literature.