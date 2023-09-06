At MGM Music Hall, a Beck and Phoenix pairing is where it’s at

Pity the folks still battling the afternoon commute when the show began at 5:45 p.m.; they’ll just know to knock off work early the next time. Sir Chloe kicked things off with spiky, gliding indie rock that was captivating whether up- or downbeat, while singer Dana Foote’s impassioned deadpan made her a compelling frontwoman. They were followed by Weyes Blood, whose soothing low voice made her a gentle guide down the rabbit hole of her band’s ornate, peripatetic art-pop.

No need to ask what brought Beck and Phoenix together; tour intersections, industry-event bump-intos, best alternative album Grammy winner group chats, and simple mutual-admiration societies are all enough to explain it. Best just to enjoy the fact that one of our most hungrily adventurous artists and one of our most quietly consistent bands decided to tour together as (mostly) equals and share billing at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Tuesday. And be glad that they brought along as openers two more compelling acts to set the stage.

Phoenix’s co-headlining set made a powerful argument that the band might be one of the century’s more underappreciated acts. The energetic, bouncing thump of the drums in “Lasso” and the ping-ponging “Lisztomania” were danceable without being dance music per se, and “Entertainment” had a roll to it that was fueled by keyboards but girded by guitars.

Phoenix perform at MGM Music Hall against a palatial backdrop. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

With crisscrossing rhythms in songs like “Armistice,” “Tonight,” and the high-speed whoosh of “1901,” Phoenix often came across as a Gallic Strokes (albeit more dynamic), and “If I Ever Feel Better” and “Trying to Be Cool” recalled the analog electronica of their countrymen Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories.” The band was locked in, with little room for showboating (save for singer Thomas Mars literally climbing up to the mezzanine at the end), and the songs ended up sleek and stylish, simultaneously modern and retro.

Beck at MGM Music Hall. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

If Phoenix was all momentum and velocity, Beck shifted with every song. Without a new album to promote (and in fact ignoring his most recent, 2019′s “Hyperspace,” entirely), he was free to play pretty much whatever. In one five-song stretch, he went from the arch, spacy prog-R&B of “Debra” to the B-52′s-ish surf-rock undertow of “Gamma Ray” to the slashing lurch of “Soul of a Man” to “Chemtrails” (which rode cosmic backing harmonies, bursting drums, and a psychedelic solo from guitarist Jason Falkner) to the soft, desolate, wide-open sadness of “The Golden Age.”

Beck (left) is joined by Natalie Mering of Weyes Blood and Thomas Mars of Phoenix for the closing set of songs at Tuesday's show. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

But Beck came by, and to, all of them honestly, curious enough to dig into his explorations and curious enough to keep moving. He was generous as well, teasing a solo acoustic “Lost Cause” before the lights came up to reveal Phoenix on hand to transform it into bubblegum pop with an assist from Weyes Blood. They were all joined by Beck’s band on the ebullient “Once in a Lifetime” groove of “Odyssey,” and the entire lineup took the stage for the closing “Where It’s At,” a mass of people and giant balloons that couldn’t obscure Beck in full strut.

BECK and PHOENIX

With Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe. At MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Tuesday