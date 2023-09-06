Robert Pinsky’s new album keeps the poetry and the jazz mingling

Growing up in New Jersey, Robert Pinsky was “not a good student,” as he puts it.

“Music was my identity,” he says. “Music held me together. I was definitely not most literary boy, but I was voted ‘most musical boy.’”

He picked up saxophone in fifth or sixth grade, he says, and “pretty soon I could play music that kids my age liked. By ninth grade, if there were kids dancing in the gym at lunchtime, I’d be there with a drummer and a bass player. My breath would be the melody.”

His breath is still the melody — but today, his instrument is poetry.

“I’ve always felt that writing a poem was slightly a misnomer. It’s not got to do so much with marks on the page as doing something your voice likes to do,” Pinsky, 82, said in a phone interview from his Cambridge home. “It’s a tune.”

That’s the backbone of Pinsky’s PoemJazz concept.

“PoemJazz” (2012) and “House Hour: PoemJazz II” (2015) saw the Boston University professor and three-time US poet laureate collaborate with jazz musicians, using his voice as an instrument, as he puts it, to lyrically deliver his poetry.

In ways it feels like the be-bop Beat cafe-lounge of the ‘50s, where a poet emphatically delivered poems with a musician — a bassist or pianist or sax player — on stage.

Now the Cambridge resident releases “Proverbs of Limbo: PoemJazz III.”

While the book, “Proverbs of Limbo,” will be published next year, the 15-track album released Aug. 15 and celebrates with a sold-out Boston performance Sept. 9 at WBUR’s CitySpace. The band includes pianist Laurence Hobgood, bassist John Lockwood, cellist Catherine Bent, saxophonist, flutist, and singer Stan Strickland, and percussionist Mino Cinélu.

It’s also a benefit “to support the next 25 years of the Favorite Poem Project.”

As US poet laureate from 1998-2000, Pinsky helped prove poetry is not dead. His favoritepoem.org project proves it, featuring “Americans saying the poems they love.”

I called Pinsky at his Cambridge home to talk poems, jazz, and PoemJazz.

Q. So tell me a little bit about your event. It is the launch of your album, a preview of your book, and it’s also a fund-raiser.

A. Yes. The Favorite Poem Project is very much in the same spirit as the PoemJazz. Poetry is — with all due respect to the brain, one of my favorite organs — poetry is, primarily an art of the voice. Those videos with the construction worker reading Whitman, and the Jamaican immigrant reading Plath, the high school kid reading Langston Hughes — those are all about voice, and how the readers’ voice works with the poet.

Q. What sparked the first “PoemJazz” album?

A. A producer Richard Connolly had worked with the jazz singer Kurt Elling. Elling would take a poem and connect it to a jazz classic. He took a poem of mine [”The City Dark”] and connected it with the tune [”Speak No Evil”] by Wayne Shorter. When Kurt came to Scullers here in Boston, I was invited to the show. The pianist and music director was Lawrence Hobgood. We talked jazz. Richard got the idea of making a CD.

Q. You must have liked it — this is your third one.

A. I love it for a few reasons. One is that when I was in my teens and early 20s, I had the tremendous joy of working with other musicians — and I drifted away from that. For many years, I assumed that was a happiness in my life that was gone. Now, I had it back. It was like some legend in which a person comes back to life.

But also, it made me understand again how when I compose a poem, it goes back to my desire not just to be William Butler Yeats, but to be Coleman Hawkins, too. It reminds me that poetry is in my ears and my voice. You can write a poem — but it’s more accurate to say you compose a poem.

Q. And where does “Proverbs of Limbo” come in?

A. One of the most musical of poets in English is William Blake. Blake’s “Proverbs of Hell” helped me think about what I had yet to do in poetry. Blake made a high religious calling out of love and piety. He expressed his love of Christianity by writing of the abuses and distortions and cruelties that came out of the teaching of Jesus Christ.

It was an impiety that tried to be more true than piety. That model was in my mind. That kind of loyal impiety. Fortunately, some kinds of Buddhism are very receptive to that. So that the first sentence in the title poem is: “The Buddha is a liquor store on a busy corner.” That poem ends with the image of “the cardboard belt God wears to amuse the angels.”

Q. And what sparked the new book?

A. I’ll go back to that idea of pieties and impieties. I wanted to write from the heart about all the contemporary ideas that stir me. And sometimes I feel they’re subject to distortion, or they become cliches, automatic responses. It’s one of the jobs of the serious writer — maybe especially the poet — to undermine cliches and automatic responses.

Q. It sounds like when you were growing up, you wanted to be a musician.

A. That was the most usual fantasy. But it was hard for me to picture what I might do in the world. My dad made and sold eyeglasses. I knew I wouldn’t be happy selling eyeglasses and having a sandwich in the back room. It looked like more fun to be Stan Getz. I didn’t feel successful enough in school to think I’d be a medical doctor or a scientist. Fantasies of art seemed more available to me. I was the kind of adolescent who would come out of a Fred Astaire or a Gene Kelly movie and want to go up and down stairs that way.

Q. How did you start the Favorite Poem Project?

A. When I was appointed as poet laureate, they encourage you to have a project. So my idea was, I think Americans [know] more poetry by heart than you might think. Let’s send people with microphones to talk to tourists in Washington, and ask them: Do they have any poetry in their memory? One thing led to another and the next thing I knew, we were making these extraordinary videos. So when anybody says: Is poetry dead? Do Americans read poetry? I have videos on that website to show them.

