Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

JEFF ROSENSTOCK “Hellmode,” the latest album from this Long Island punker, combines three-chords-and-the-truth punch with maximalist sonics, with tracks like the grimly optimistic “Soft Living” and the starlit “Healmode” given extra oomph by wall-of-sound detailing. Sept. 8, 8 p.m. Roadrunner. roadrunnerboston.com

THE POSTAL SERVICE & DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: GIVE UP & TRANSATLANTICISM Ben Gibbard will pull double duty at these shows as one-half of synthpop act the Postal Service and leader of heart-on-sleeve rockers Death Cab for Cutie. These shows will spotlight two albums that wound up becoming crucial to the rise of “indie” in the early ‘00s: The Postal Service’s quietly luminous “Give Up” and Death Cab’s ambitious “Transatlanticism.” Sept. 12-13, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

AN EVENING WITH TORI KELLY In July this pop belter released “Tori,” a seven-song EP that calls back to the Y2K era of hiccupping beats and soothing vocals on songs like the vocal showcase “Missin U” while also nodding to modern trends by bringing in Nigerian singer Ayra Starr for the undulating, urgent “Unbelievable.” Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

MULVEY ON TWO WHEELS Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey is hitting the road for his latest tour, but he’s not using the usual conveyance to do it. He’s partnering with land conservation nonprofit The Trustees to bike to and play at five of their reservations, including stops in Lincoln and Medfield. Sept. 8-16, various locations and start times. $25. Details and tickets at thetrustees.org/program/peter-mulvey-bike-tour.

THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH Swedish musician Kristian Matsson, a.k.a. The Tallest Man on Earth, is touring behind the magnificent “Henry St.,” his first album of original material in four years. It’s the first one that he’s made with collaborators (a hot-shot crew that included Phil Woods, Sylan Esso’s Nick Sanborn, and the Dead Tongues’ Ryan Gufstason) instead of doing everything himself. Sept. 9, 7 p.m. $35. Royale, 279 Tremont St. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

BILLY WYLDER The Boston outfit does a CD-release show for its sophomore album of desert blues-flecked music, “Trying to Get Free.” Frontman Avi Salloway characterizes the new album thusly: “‘Trying To Get Free’ is our call to action to break down the systems and culture that perpetuate division and build a new legacy together.” Sept. 10, 7 p.m. $20. Rockwood Music Hall, 88 Van Ness St. www.rockwoodboston.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT Pianist John Kordalewski’s invaluable big band, a baker’s dozen of Boston’s best, celebrates the birthday of its namesake, Hub native, multi-instrumentalist, prolific composer, and important figure in 1960s avant-garde jazz, Makanda Ken McIntyre. Sept. 9, 1 p.m. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St., Roxbury. www.makandaproject.com

VICKI BURNS The delightful jazz singer — and songwriter to boot — boasts perfect diction, a warm-toned voice, and improvisational agility. Her accompanists are a roster of Boston’s first-call players, pianist Mark Shilansky, ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood, and drummer Les Harris Jr. Sept. 10, 4 p.m. $20. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

FRANKIE BOY & THE BLUES EXPRESS Raw, rowdy electric blues, rooted in the classic sounds of the Windy City and the Lone Star State, from the Amesbury lad and his Granite State crew. Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $16. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

MISTRAL MUSIC Mistral’s season opener explores music born from the mental struggles and angst of composers including Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Robert Schumann, and 20th-century Ukrainian composer Roman Prydatkevych. Sept. 9, 4 p.m., West Parish Church, Andover; Sept. 10, 5 p.m., Congregation Kehillath Israel, Brookline. 978-474-6222, www.mistralmusic.org

GUERILLA OPERA The local contemporary opera incubator presents a first look at the work-in-progress “Ululations and Gurgles of the Invisible,” a piece by Canary Islands-born composer Elisabet Curbelo inspired by the poetry of Federico García Lorca. The show was developed in collaboration with the San Francisco-based Urban Jazz Dance Company, which was founded by deaf dancer/choreographer Antoine Hunter and consists of a mix of deaf and hearing dancers. Sept. 10, 2 p.m. Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. www.guerillaopera.org

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA The curtain comes up on BLO’s highly anticipated new production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” which moves the action of the opera from early-20th-century Japan to San Francisco on the eve of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Stage directed by Phil Chan with dramaturgy by mezzo-soprano and veteran of scores of “Butterfly” productions Nina Yoshida Nelsen, Karen Chia-Ling Ho appears in the title role as the nightclub performer “Butterfly” with tenor Dominick Chenes as Pinkerton. Sept. 14-24. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

TALL TALES FROM BLACKBURN TAVERN Gifted local playwright John Minigan (”The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Noir Hamlet”) drew on folklore from Gloucester’s four-century history for “Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern,” incorporating the Gloucester Sea Serpent, the Ghost Army, and the Witches of Dogtown. Directed by Bryn Boice. Through Sept. 24. Gloucester Stage Company, Gloucester. 978-281-4433, www.gloucesterstage.com

A NEW BRAIN William Finn (music, lyrics, and book) and James Lapine (book) collaborated on this 1998 musical, which is based on Finn’s struggles with a life-threatening neurological disorder that struck the composer, a Natick native, when his career was flourishing. Directed by Joe Calarco. Through Sept. 10. Barrington Stage Company in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. At Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, www.barringtonstageco.org

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC In this play by the talented Joshua Harmon (”Bad Jews,” “Admissions,” “Significant Other”), a Jewish family in Paris debates whether to stay or leave France after the son, who wears a yarmulke, is the victim of an antisemitic assault. The cast includes Amy Resnick, Will Lyman, Jared Troilo, Phyllis Kay, and Tony Estrella. Directed by Loretta Greco. Sept. 7-Oct. 8. The Huntington. At Huntington Theatre. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BELONGING & OTHERING Presented by the diverse arts collective Beheard.world, this multimedia work is a collaboration among nine dancers/choreographers, three poets, and two filmmakers. The piece explores where “belonging” and “othering” intersect, and the artists hope to make positive change by opening a window into the underlying aspects of tribalism and bias that keep us divided. Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. Free. Sennott Park basketball court (Broadway and Scouting Way), Cambridge. www.beheard.world

VIMOKSHA DANCE COMPANY Led by choreographer-founder Chavi Bansal, the company kicks off the Momentum Greenway Dance Program series of free site-responsive new works along the Rose Kennedy Greeway. They perform at Rowes Wharf Plaza incorporating research into the site as a place where, historically, goods as well as slaves from Africa were brought in to be transported to the rest of the country. The work also mines stories collected from the surrounding community. Sept. 9, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free. Rowes Wharf Plaza. www.rosekennedygreenway.org

SAXYN DANCE WORKS The company’s most recent work, “Seolh,” is based on the Scottish myth of the selkies, the half-woman, half-seal creatures of the sea who embody the human quest for freedom. The three dancers evoke the ties that bind and liberate us, from danger and seduction to love and wisdom. The work is accompanied by an original score composed and sung by Bre Short. Sept. 7-8. $25. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/

BHARATANATYAM: INDIAN CLASSICAL DANCE PERFORMANCE Windhover Center for the Performing Arts showcases India’s oldest classical dance form with this concert, which takes place outdoors in the center’s tent. Soloist Soumya Rajaram and her Samskrithi Ensemble are the featured performers. Sept. 10, 5 p.m. $22. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

Tony Abeyta (Diné/Navajo, born 1965), "Citadel," 2021. Tony Abeyta

STRONG WOMEN IN RENAISSANCE ITALY Opening Saturday, this exhibition seems an extension of the MFA’s recent “Women Take the Floor” project, which for three years put on view the works of women artists with the explicit purpose of examining its own collection for its historic deficiencies in acquiring and showing work by women. This show reaches back as far as the 14th century to make a similar amendment: The recent superstar turn of Artemisia Gentileschi helped break open an underexplored realm of woman artists of the Renaissance in Italy; here, you’ll see her comrades in arms like Sofonisba Anguissola, Isabella d’Este, or Lavinia Fontana among the more than 100 works on view. Sept. 9-Jan. 7. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

VÉXOA: WE KNOW (NÓS SABEMOS) Drawing on the work of 22 Indigenous artists from Brazil, this show, just opened at Tufts in Medford, offers a dynamically contemporary, activist-driven take on Brazilian aesthetics at a time when Indigenous Brazilians are struggling for self-determination and visibility as the country’s rich, life-cradling natural environment is under threat as never before. Through Dec. 10. Tufts University Art Galleries, Aidekman Arts Center, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, Artgalleries.tufts.edu

PAINTED: OUR BODIES, HEARTS AND VILLAGE From 1915 to 1927, the Taos Society of Artists worked to transform their adopted New Mexico hometown from an outpost to an artistic hub. It worked — Sante Fe, down the road, hosts one of the most significant contemporary art events in the country, and the region is lousy with artists — but they forgot someone: The society was exclusively Anglo-American, and Native American Pueblo artists had been creating remarkable works there for centuries. This exhibition reverses the gaze, examining the TSA from the Indigenous point of view, and stacks up their work against contemporary Pueblo artists to amend the narrative it created. Through July 28, 2024. Colby College Museum of Art, 5600 Mayflower Hill, Waterville, Maine. 207-859-5600, museum.colby.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

THE DAY AFTER YESTERDAY: PORTRAITS OF DEMENTIA Portrait photographer and storyteller Joe Wallace has personal experience with dementia. His mother is living with it; two of his grandparents had it before they died. This exhibition anticipates the fall release of his book, “The Day after Yesterday: Resilience in the Face of Dementia,” and pairs photographs of people living with dementia and their portraits from years ago. It includes brief life stories focusing on dignity, care, and connection. Through Sept. 29. Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 98 Hayden Rowe St., Hopkinton. www.hopartscenter.org/event-details/the-day-after-yesterday-exhibition-portrait-of-dementia

CATE McQUAID









EVENTS

Comedy

HAMPTON YOUNT Yount, a.k.a Crow T. Robot on “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” believes the only way to one-up a conspiracy theorist is to out-conspiracy him. “If you talk with somebody and they’re like, ‘Aw, man, look at the photos of the moon landing! See that? The flag’s waving! Why’s it waving, man? There’s no oxygen on the moon! Open your mind, man!’” he says. “You’ve just got to look them right in the eye and be like, ‘Wow! You believe in the moon? What are you, 7?’” Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m. $20. Hideout Comedy at the White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. eventbrite.com

MAKE BOSTON [EXPLETIVE] AGAIN: THE SOCIAL Robby Roadsteamer is back in Boston after a few years in LA, and he’s shocked at how clean and nice the city has become. His mission on social media is to make Boston crappy again, and he’s using his birthday celebration at O’Brien’s to further the cause with comedy, music, and art. Featuring Toni Nagy, Sophia Gaitanakis, Mike Jimmy Coco and Everything Loco, Jimbo Slim, and Dave Tree. Sept. 10, 4 p.m. to close. $10. O’Brien’s Pub, 3 Harvard Ave., Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK: THE BABYKLOK TOUR Brendan Small, the comedian and musician behind Dethklok, subject of Adult Swim’s “Metalocalypse,” started out in Boston at the Comedy Studio. Now he brings the live version of the band to the stage on a double bill with Babymetal to support “Dethklok: Army of the Doomstar,” a new movie and album. Sept. 14, 7 p.m. $32-$76.50. MGM Music Hall at Fenway, 2 Lansdowne St. ticketmaster.com

NICK A. ZAINO III









Family

GREEK FESTIVAL Join in the festivities of the Greek Festival with the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England. All weekend, participants can enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries while listening to live music by Yanni and Friends, Aggeliki Psoni, and George Athas. There will also be dancing, raffles, face painting, balloon animals, and bouncy houses. Sept. 8-10, Free. Annunciation Cathedral Center, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline. greekboston.com

SATURDAY AT THE MOVIES: LUCA Catch a morning movie at the Loring Greenough House parlor. Ticket-holders can watch “Luca,” the Pixar film about a friendship between two unconventional fish. Seating is limited, so viewers are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, or cushions. Sept. 9, 11 a.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 12. Loring Greenough House, 12 South St. eventbrite.com

CAMBRIDGE CARNIVAL Celebrate with the City of Cambridge at the 29th Cambridge Carnival Festival. Attendees can watch the colorful costume paraders as they dance along River Street to steel bands and other live music. Food and art vendors will also be present. Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. University Park. cambridgecarnival.org

ELENA GIARDINA



