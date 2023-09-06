Local climate-tech companies score big funding rounds

The two deals, announced Wednesday, suggest the VC financing market for established climate-tech startups is still strong, particularly locally.

In one of the biggest funding deals of the year, Westborough-based Ascend Elements, a pioneer in lithium-ion battery recycling, has received $542 million in new venture investment to hasten construction of a massive factory in Kentucky. Meanwhile, another cleantech innovator, Woburn-based Boston Metal, scored $262 million in new funding for its efforts to produce “clean” steel by using electricity rather than coal.

For Ascend Elements, the new money comes from a broad array of global investment firms, including Decarbonization Partners, Singapore-based Temasek, and the Qatar Investment Authority. In all, $1.5 billion has been invested in Ascend since the company was founded in 2015. The company also has received $480 million in grants through the federal infrastructure act passed by the US Congress last year.

Advertisement

Based on technologies developed at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Ascend grinds up old lithium-ion batteries and uses a blend of water and acid to extract lithium, nickel, and cobalt from the rubble. The company then reprocesses these metals for reuse in cathodes for new lithium-ion batteries. Ascend says its recycling method uses relatively little energy and produces little toxic waste.

Last year, Ascend began construction of a $1 billion, one-million-square-foot factory in Hopkinsville, Ky. The plant will be capable of producing sufficient battery cathode materials for 750,000 cars per year. In February, the company announced an agreement to supply recycled battery materials to Japanese automaker Honda, and in June announced a deal to provide up to $5 billion in cathode material to an unnamed US automaker, starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Boston Metal’s new funding comes from multiple investors, including Aramco Ventures, M&G Investments, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Boston Metal is based on innovations developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company uses electrolysis to remove the oxides from iron ore, instead of the standard method which uses coke, a form of coal, to burn away the oxygen. Today’s steel mills generate massive amounts of waste carbon gas, but the Boston Metal method leaves behind only molten steel and oxygen.

Advertisement

With its new funds, Boston Metal will work toward scaling up the process so that it can produce massive amounts of steel at low cost.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.