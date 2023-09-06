MFS extends lease in Back Bay

As many major office employers in Boston pare back their real estate footprints, MFS isn’t budging from its headquarters at 111 Huntington Ave. in the Back Bay. The fund manager just extended its lease with Boston Properties for 313,000 square feet in the tower, for another 10 years, locking in the location until 2038. More than 1,500 MFS employees work there today, spread across 12 floors. The company, a unit of Sun Life Financial, first moved into the tower at the end of 2012. Its square footage there will remain the same. MFS currently employs a flexible hybrid schedule in which employees typically spend three days a week in the office. “We believe maintaining our footprint sends the right message to our employees and the investment industry,” said Ted Maloney, the chief investment officer at MFS. “Our long-term oriented culture of collaboration and in-person engagement, both formal and informal, remains solidly in place.” — JON CHESTO

VACCINES

Moderna says new booster protects against latest COVID variant

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 shot helps protect people against a new, highly mutated strain of the virus, according to initial results from a company study. The vaccine increased antibodies, an important component of the immune system, to the BA.2.86 COVID strain almost nine fold, Moderna said in a statement Wednesday about its human clinical trial results. Scientists are watching the new BA.2.86 strain closely because it has many new mutations, raising the possibility it could spread. However, it’s too soon to know how transmissible it is, or whether it produces more severe symptoms than older variants, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update last week. Last month, Moderna also said the vaccine boosted antibodies to the widely circulating EG.5 and FL.1.5.1 variants. The company said it has shared the trial results with regulators. Its new shot and an updated COVID shot from rival vaccine maker Pfizer and BioNTech, are under review at the Food and Drug Administration. They’re expected to receive authorization soon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Gen Z puts a premium on DEI

Employers across the world should prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts if they want to maximize their chances of recruiting the youngest generation of workers. While most baby boomers don’t consider a company’s focus on DEI when applying to jobs and accepting offers, almost three-quarters of Gen Z workers want their employer to consider it a priority, according to a new global study by consultancy Ernst & Young published Wednesday. The report defined Gen Z as adults aged between 18 and 26 years old. The study surveyed 5,000 adults across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, and India. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Roku to cut workforce

Roku is cutting about 10 percent of its workforce, or 360 people, and it will limit new hiring as it cuts costs to stem a series of quarterly losses. The streaming platform also said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it expects adjusted third-quarter revenue of between $835 million and $875 million, which is much better than the $828.6 million that Wall Street was projecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Music companies develop new model for paying artists

Universal Music Group and French company Deezer said they have developed a new music-streaming model that better compensates artists and the songs that fans actively engage with. The deal is part of a broader strategy by the music industry to get more money from streaming platforms that have been flooded by white noise tracks and AI-generated songs. Artists who have at least 1,000 streams per month by a minimum of 500 unique listeners will see their royalties increase to reward their contribution to the streaming platform. The model will also better reward music that fans actively seek out on the platform, according to a statement from the two companies on Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

OFFICE SPACE

Struggling WeWork to renegotiate nearly all its leases

WeWork is renegotiating nearly all of its leases with landlords and plans to exit “unfit and underperforming” locations, chief executive David Tolley said on Wednesday. WeWork warned investors last month that there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business. The company’s chance of staving off bankruptcy depends in large part on whether it can terminate or renegotiate a substantial number of its leases in more expensive markets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Truck EV battery plant planned

Daimler Truck, Cummins, and Paccar are forming a joint venture to build a battery plant in the United States to help accelerate production of electric trucks. The factory is expected to cost between $2 billion to $3 billion to supply 21 gigawatt hours of power, the companies said Wednesday. China’s EVE Energy Co. Ltd. will serve as technology partner. The three truckmakers will hold 30 percent each in the venture with EVE holding the remaining 10 percent, according to a statement. Battery-powered trucks are next in line in reducing emissions from the transport sector, following electric cars becoming more widespread, with the cost and size of batteries required to power heavy-duty vehicles proving challenging so far. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Mortgage applications at 28-year low

A gauge of US mortgage applications for home purchases fell to a 28-year low last week, underscoring the stifling effect of high mortgage rates on buyer demand. The Mortgage Bankers Association index of home-purchase applications decreased 2.1 percent to 141.9, the lowest level since April 1995, according to data out Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Many workers have checked out

Motivation among American workers is on the wane this year, and a majority of them aren’t highly engaged with their jobs — reducing their productivity — a new survey shows. The ADP Research Institute, an arm of a major US payroll-processing firm, on Wednesday unveiled its monthly Employee Motivation & Commitment Index, with data going back to December 2021. The index assesses employee engagement, resilience, and connection. As of August, it stood at 100, the lowest level since June of last year, and down from a December peak of 121. ADP says that values above 100 suggest growing commitment and motivation, while those below that level signals diminishing engagement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese officials barred from using iPhones at work

Chinese government agencies have barred staff from using iPhones and other foreign-branded devices at work, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Staff at “some” central government regulators received instructions via chat groups and in meetings to stop bringing such gadgets into the office, the Journal said. It’s not clear how widely such orders were issued, the newspaper added. Apple enjoys widespread popularity in China, its largest international market, despite rising resentment of American efforts to contain the Asian country’s technology industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIR TRAVEL

Massive UK outage caused by software glitch

The UK’s worst air-traffic outage in a decade was caused by an anomaly in the airspace manager’s software system, which confused two geographical checkpoints separated by some 4,000 nautical miles. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority said Wednesday it will conduct an independent review of the incident, which forced hundreds of flights to be canceled or delayed last week after an error in processing an airline’s flight plan. — BLOOMBERG NEWS