Cape Cod bird sightings

The American avocet continued at Woodneck Beach in Falmouth.

The lesser sand-plover recently at South Cape Beach in Mashpee was not seen, but a Baird’s sandpiper was present there.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 29) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a brant, 2 whimbrels, a long-tailed jaeger, 4 parasitic jaegers, 3 black terns, 200 roseate terns, 800 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 30 great shearwaters, 38 sooty shearwaters, 15 Manx shearwaters, a little blue heron, 3 American kestrels, and a cliff swallow.

Reports from multiple surveys of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge in Chatham included 33 gadwall, 8 Northern pintail, 23 green-winged teal, 18 ruddy ducks, 3 pied-billed grebes, 14 American coots, 3 common gallinules, 6 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 2 peregrine falcons, and 3,500 tree swallows.

Advertisement

Birds at Morris Island in Chatham included 144 American oystercatchers, 37 red knots, a buff-breasted sandpiper, 2 Western sandpipers, 6 whimbrel, 6 Hudsonian godwit, a merlin, and 2 peregrine falcons.

Birds reported from Wellfleet Bay sanctuary included 7 green-winged teal, 9 whimbrel, 25 Forster’s terns, 2 yellow-crowned night-herons, an olive-sided flycatcher, a cliff swallow, and a Canada warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least 2 continuing blue grosbeaks and a vesper sparrow at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a Western sandpiper in Sandwich, 2 little blue herons and a marbled godwit at Forest Beach in Chatham, 2,000 roseate terns on North Beach in Chatham, a yellow-bellied flycatcher and a Wilson’s warbler in Brewster, 10 American golden-plovers at Nauset Inlet in Orleans, a bay-breasted warbler in Eastham, and Blackburnian warblers in Truro and Mashpee.