Attorney General’s office gives nod to pursue ballot question to end MCAS graduation requirement

A ballot question that would drop the MCAS high school graduation requirement received the go-ahead from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office Wednesday, a critical step in a lengthy process to get the question before voters next year.
The question is being pushed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest educators union, which has long been concerned the MCAS graduation requirement rewards students who are good test takers, while unnecessarily punishing those who struggle with standardized tests, especially students with learning or physical disabilities or who are not fluent in English.
Specifically, the question would ask voters to eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement, established under the 1993 Education Reform Act, and instead would allow students to receive diplomas by completing coursework that is consistent with the state’s academic standards and curriculum frameworks upon which the MCAS is based.
Currently, high school students must pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exams in English, math, and science in order to receive a diploma. More than 700 high school students each year typically don’t receive a diploma because they didn’t pass the tests, according to state data, and instead received “certificates of attainment,” which are awarded to students who only satisfied local graduation requirements.
But critics of MCAS testing say the numbers are even higher than that, noting that a number of students who have repeatedly failed MCAS quit school before commencement.
The AG’s approval means the MTA can now submit the question to the Secretary of State’s Office, another key step in the more than year-long process to get a ballot question before voters in November 2024. Over the next two months or so, the MTA will be collecting 12,429 signatures of registered voters to show their broad interest in making the change.
Dropping the requirement has generated opposition from a number of education advocacy organizations tied to the business community as well as a long line of former state education leaders who served under Democratic and Republican governors.
James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.