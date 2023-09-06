Attorney General’s office gives nod to pursue ballot question to end MCAS graduation requirement

A ballot question that would drop the MCAS high school graduation requirement received the go-ahead from the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office Wednesday, a critical step in a lengthy process to get the question before voters next year.

The question is being pushed by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the state’s largest educators union, which has long been concerned the MCAS graduation requirement rewards students who are good test takers, while unnecessarily punishing those who struggle with standardized tests, especially students with learning or physical disabilities or who are not fluent in English.

Specifically, the question would ask voters to eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement, established under the 1993 Education Reform Act, and instead would allow students to receive diplomas by completing coursework that is consistent with the state’s academic standards and curriculum frameworks upon which the MCAS is based.