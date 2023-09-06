Show us: Share your child’s back-to-school photos

First days of school were traumatic affairs for me from kindergarten through second grade. I’m a twin, and like many elementary schools, mine had a policy against assigning siblings to the same teacher. So the idea of being separated from my sister — my human security blanket — evoked so much terror and anxiety you’d have thought, based on my crying fits, that I’d been sentenced to a lifetime of hard labor rather than a few hours in a classroom learning the alphabet and the value of sharing. Valiantly, my sister and I forged ahead, however, and fostered our independence (just as our teachers said we would). Now I can look back on those first days — and every first day that followed — wistfully, as I got bigger, braver, and more sure of myself.

Here at the Great Divide, with Boston area kids heading back to class Thursday, we’re reminiscing about our own first days of school, and we’d love for you all to join us in sharing your kids’ first day memories. Check out our team’s elementary school photos below (that’s mine with a Magic the Dragon Beanie Baby). If you’d like a chance to be featured in the Globe, you can send us your kids’ back-to-school photos through the form at the bottom of this article.