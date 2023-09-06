Black leaders hail Gabe Amo’s chance to make history in R.I.

If he ends up beating Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. in the Nov. 7 general election, Amo would become the first person of color to ever represent Rhode Island in Congress. And Amo will be a heavy favorite to win in a district that gave President Joe Biden a 29-percentage-point victory in the 2020 presidential election.

That was the takeaway from Black leaders and advocates following Tuesday’s victory by Gabe Amo — a son of Pawtucket and a son of West African immigrants — in the Democratic primary for the First Congressional District seat.

PROVIDENCE — One day soon, Black students at schools such as Pawtucket’s Shea High School might very well wake up and realize their congressional representative looks like them.

“It’s incredible,” said Kevin Olasanoye, a former Rhode Island Democratic Party executive director who is now national director of The Collective PAC, which has helped 425 Black candidates win elections across the country. “The promise of representative democracy is really that there are going to be kids in schools who woke up this morning who (would) see their congressperson looks like them. They can not just dream – they can believe it’s possible.”

Harrison Tuttle, executive director of the Black Lives Matter RI PAC, echoed that sentiment, saying an Amo victory would mean “there are going to be students at Shea High School who can now see themselves in Congress or elected office someday.”

Tuttle said Amo would represent the growing diversity of the First Congressional District and the rest of Rhode Island.

The 2020 Census found Rhode Island became more diverse over the previous decade, including an increase of nearly 40 percent in the Latino or Hispanic population. The First Congressional District, which includes the eastern half of the state, is 62 percent white, 21 percent Hispanic, 5 percent Black, and 4 percent Asian, according to Census Reporter, which uses US census data.

“The primary was a watershed moment for the American dream,” Tuttle said. “We know the American dream for so long was only for certain individuals. As we continue to grow as a society and grow more inclusive, the American dream is slowly opening up for people of color to hold positions of power.”

Clifford R. Montiero, a longtime Rhode Island civil rights leader and former NAACP Providence branch president, noted that Amo won the Democratic primary in convincing fashion, with 32.5 percent of the vote. Former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg finished second with 24.9 percent.

“That simply says we have come a long way,” Montiero said, “because it wasn’t just Black people who got him elected – it was a diverse group of people who believe in total equality for all.”

He noted that Amo’s parents immigrated from Ghana and Liberia. “That says how great America is,” he said. “If you have a dream, make that dream a reality.”

Montiero, who now lives in Florida, said he met Amo when he worked for former governor Gina M. Raimondo, and he noted Amo also worked for Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Seven of the 11 Democrats in the race were Black and/or Latina, making this by far the most diverse field of congressional candidates in Rhode Island history.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was seen as a front-runner early in the race, but she finished fourth amid a criminal investigation into potentially fraudulent signatures on her nomination papers.

“In some ways, it’s best that she stays where she is to give us more diversity,” Montiero said. “If she left, it would be difficult to find another candidate of her standing to replace her in the lieutenant governor’s office.”

Olasanoye said Amo’s victory is part of a larger context that is seeing more diverse representation in Congress.

“People want to see a Congress that looks like the people they are representing,” he said. “The biggest barrier of entry for most people of color is: Can they raise the money, get the donors, and build the infrastructure for a campaign? Gabe did all of that, and more.”

Amo raised more than $604,000 for his campaign, and he benefited from major independent expenditures from groups such as The Collective PAC and Democrats Serve PAC. Also, he received endorsements from groups such as the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and individuals such as former US representative Patrick J. Kennedy and Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

Olasanoye, who is also the son of African immigrants, said he was struck by a video that showed Amo’s parents celebrating their son’s victory on Tuesday night.

“When I saw that video of his parents, I just thought: That is what this whole thing is all about,” he said. “That is what every parent in America understands — that you give everything you can to put your kids in a better spot and see them live out their dreams. That is just awesome.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.