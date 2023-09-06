Boston man sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for 2021 bank robbery

A Boston man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to more than five years in prison for robbing a TD Bank branch in Boston in 2021, just a day after he was released from jail on another charge, officials said.
Coleman Nee, 42, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of bank robbery, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
His attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.
On April 26, 2021, one day after he was released from the Suffolk County House of Correction on an unrelated charge, Nee entered a TD Bank branch in Boston about 4:15 p.m., showed a teller what appeared to be a gun, and threatened to kill a teller and bank customer, according to the statement.
Nee walked out of the bank with $990 in stolen cash. Police arrested him about 20 minutes later inside a department store in Downtown Crossing and recovered all but $10 of the money, prosecutors said.
While police were booking Nee, they found an MBTA Charlie Card with a timestamp reflecting that Nee had bought it using $10 in cash.
Nee’s criminal record includes a previous federal conviction for bank robbery, as well as state court convictions for armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm with no FID card, possession of ammunition with no FID card, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and knowingly receiving stolen property.
