Boston man sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for 2021 bank robbery

A Boston man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to more than five years in prison for robbing a TD Bank branch in Boston in 2021, just a day after he was released from jail on another charge, officials said.

Coleman Nee, 42, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of bank robbery, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

His attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.