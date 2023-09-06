Boston woman, 22, held on $1K bail in stolen car crash that injured public school teacher in Lynn

Leanna Patricia Rockwood, 22, was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail at arraignment in Lynn District Court, where she pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving a stolen car, possession of a Class B drug, and disorderly conduct, legal filings show. Her bail was also revoked in a separate case pending in Somerville District Court.

A Boston woman was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to a stolen car that crashed Tuesday morning during a police pursuit, injuring a Lynn Public Schools teacher and another person, according to authorities and legal filings.

About 8 p.m. Monday, a man reported that a masked male had stolen his car at gunpoint, police said.

The next morning, police officers saw the car and tried to pull the driver over, officials said. The driver initially stopped but then sped away, leading police on a brief chase before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut and Essex streets, police said.

A Lynn Police Department report filed in court said an officer spotted the stolen vehicle, a 2018 black Nissan Rogue, traveling on Broadway around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The cruiser briefly followed the Nissan before the officer pulled it over at the intersection of Chestnut and Peach streets, the report said. But the Nissan suddenly took off again, the report said, reaching speeds of about 60 mph as the officer continued in pursuit.

“I was approaching the intersection of Chestnut St. and Essex St. when I observed the vehicle fail to stop for a Red light and [strike] another vehicle, causing a major accident, leading to personal injuries on two parties,” identified as Amber Fournier, 42, of Malden, and Maurice Cordy, 46, of Lynn.

The police report didn’t detail the extent of their injuries but said the crash resulted in “a roll over” of the vehicle struck by the Nissan.

Fournier is a Lynn Public Schools teacher who was headed to work for a professional development day at the time of the crash, her union president, Sheila O’Neil, told WHDH-TV.

Reached by the Globe, O’Neil said via email that the “Lynn Teachers Union sends thoughts and prayers to Amber Fournier and her family and hope for a full recovery.”

She referred further questions to Lynn Public Schools, where a spokesperson said the school district was “unable to comment on the identity of persons involved at this time.”

Fournier has taught English language learners at LPS since 2020 and joined the school district the previous year as a paraprofessional, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Police said after Tuesday’s crash, a juvenile exited the Nissan and was apprehended at a nearby parking garage.

Rockwood, meanwhile, was taken to the police station for booking and during that process, a detective allegedly “found what he believed was crack cocaine” on her person, according to the report.

Rockwood’s next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29, records show. Arraignment information for the juvenile wasn’t immediately available.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

