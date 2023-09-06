New Hampshire woman survives (very) close call on Maine highway

It happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. near Mile 61 on the Maine Turnpike in Gray, according to Maine State Police.

A New Hampshire woman was driving on a Maine highway Tuesday when a large shard of rusted metal smashed through her windshield, only inches away from her face.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire, told police she was traveling southbound in her 2021 red Jeep Wrangler when a vehicle in front of her ran over and kicked a piece of metal road debris into the air, police said.

The metal shard crashed into the windshield of her Jeep “where it impaled itself only inches from her face,” Maine State Police said in social media posts.

The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road safely and “fortunately sustained only minor injuries,” police said.

She was checked out by paramedics at the scene and troopers “safely reunited her with her family,” police said.

One lane of the highway was shut down for approximately an hour following the accident, Maine State Police said.

