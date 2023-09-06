No GOP challenger in sight, but Elizabeth Warren draws a Socialist opponent in Senate race

In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Griffin said he is running for office “not out of ambition or for personal gain” but “out of necessity in these days of worsening conditions for the working class.”

Socialist Brandon Griffin, a Whitman planning board member running to represent The Workers Party of Massachusetts announced on Monday that he was running for the Cambridge Democrat’s seat.

While the embattled Massachusetts Republican Party has yet to produce a candidate to challenge Senator Elizabeth Warren in 2024, she did draw an unlikely opponent this week.

He framed Warren as an establishment Democrat who is part of a party system “built to uphold the capitalist system.”

Advertisement

“These parties have differences among themselves when it comes to the specific ways that the working class should be exploited,” he wrote. “But they are united in their commitment to a destructive system that has outlived its usefulness.”

According to their website, The Workers Party aims to “overthrow the capitalist system of exploitation and eliminate the many injustices it perpetuates” and “to establish working class political power.”

Griffin said he will not accept donations from landlords, corporations, or members of law enforcement.

Neither Warren nor Griffin immediately responded to requests for comment.

Griffin ran for state representative in 2021, ultimately losing to incumbent Republican Alyson Sullivan-Almeida in the 7th Plymouth District by 50 percentage points, according to state election data.

Last Wednesday, when asked about her lack of a Republican challenger, Warren smiled.

“2024 is about coming back to the people who sent me there twice before,” she said. “And to tell them what I’ve done and what I’m still fighting to do and ask them to send me back again.”





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.