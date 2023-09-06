Five takeaways from a historic primary in Rhode Island

I checked in with Amo’s parents shortly after their son was declared the winner last night, so make sure you read my latest column here.

Gabe Amo scored a surprisingly comfortable victory Tuesday in the special Democratic primary for the First Congressional District, surging past former state representative Aaron Regunberg to secure his party’s nomination heading into the Nov. 7 general election. He’ll be a heavy favorite against Republican primary winner Gerry Leonard Jr.

Rhode Island is on track to send its first person of color to Congress.

As for the Rhode Map primary contest, the winner was Justin Boyan, who earned 34 out of a possible 38 points. Second place went to Matt Netto, and third place was Billy Walsh. I’m buying all three of them lunch at Sandwich Hut (not at the same time).

Here are a few takeaways from primary night.

Amo’s flawless campaign

Yes, history is written by the victors, but it’s hard to ignore the near-perfect race that Amo ran over the last couple of months. He started with zero name recognition here at home, but he had a million-dollar rolodex all over the country. That money helped pave the way for a straightforward strategy that included a barrage of TV advertising just as voters were starting to pay attention.

As many voters were looking for alternatives to the more liberal Regunberg, Amo managed to present himself as the best-qualified and one of the most likable candidates in the field. He won without going negative on any opponents, which made his campaign all the more refreshing.

Regunberg’s ceiling

If you told Regunberg that he was going to get 25 percent of the vote in this primary a month ago, he likely would have started picking out the drapes in whatever closet-sized office they give to the 435th member of the US House of Representatives.

He always had a ceiling in this race, but it looked like it would be enough until Amo started consolidating support across the district. In the end, Regunberg managed to win Providence, but he got thumped by Amo in communities like Barrington and Cumberland.

The endorsement game didn’t work

A lot of political insiders – and yes, this political pundit – thought that state Senator Sandra Cano’s strategy of piling up endorsements from many of her colleagues in the General Assembly could help her turn heads in this race. We were wrong.

She lost to Amo in her own backyard of Pawtucket (that’s where he’s from, too), and she struggled in communities where she thought she could score outright wins (Cumberland and North Providence). Still, she has a bright future in Rhode Island politics, and should easily win reelection to the state Senate next year.

The collapse of Sabina Matos

On one hand, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos is waking up this morning still as a statewide elected official with at least three years left in her term (she’s eligible to seek another four-year term in 2026). On the other, she ended up with just 8 percent of the vote.

Her campaign mishandled the nomination signatures scandal from the beginning, and she never recovered. Now she’s going to have a lot of work to do to rebuild support in the coming years.

What’s next for each Democrat?

⚓ Amo is likely to be in Congress for as long as he wants.

⚓ Regunberg said Tuesday that he’s done running for office.

⚓ Cano can continue to rise in the state Senate, but could also run for statewide office someday.

⚓ Matos is still the lieutenant governor.

⚓ State Representative Stephen Casey is unlikely to ever lose his House seat.

⚓ Walter Berbrick has a future in politics if he wants it. He’s also going to field job offers from a bunch of currently elected officials.

⚓ State Senator Ana Quezada will remain a king- or queen-maker on Providence’s South Side.

⚓ Providence Councilman John Goncalves is going to remain popular in Ward 1, and he’s already eyeing the mayor’s office in 2030.

⚓ Don Carlson’s political career is over.

⚓ Allen Waters, Stephanie Beauté, and Spencer Dickinson probably don’t have a future in politics, but there’s a good chance they’ll all still run for office again.

