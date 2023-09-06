FMC Devens employee pleads guilty to accepting more than $90,000 from inmate under his care

Tidwell is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 7, the statement said. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.

William S. Tidwell, 49, of Keene, N.H., also pleaded guilty to allegations he lied to a bank about a loan he received from the inmate’s business associate while also forging the associate’s signature to support the false claim, according to a statement from acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A federal prison correctional counselor working at FMC Devens pleaded guilty Wednesday to accepting more than $90,000 in payments from an inmate under his care, alongside several other federal charges, officials said.

Advertisement

He was charged July 24 with bribery in violation of his official duties, making false statements to a bank, and identity theft. He pleaded guilty to each charge, Levy’s office said.

Tidwell has worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons since 2000 and has been assigned to FMC Devens since 2008, Levy’s office said. He started working as a correctional counselor at Devens in about 2014.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

This position gave him “significant levels of contact with, and authority over, inmates,” Levy’s office said.

His duties included monitoring inmate work assignments, making housing assignments, arranging legal calls, and coordinating visits for inmates, the statement said.

While he was in this position, an inmate with an “ultra-high net worth” who Tidwell was supervising paid him a “stream of benefits,” Levy’s office said.

The inmate directed a close friend and business associate to wire $25,000 to a member of Tidwell’s family in 2018, Levy’s office said. Going forward, Tidwell received thousands of dollars from the business associate as part of a property management agreement, prosecutors said.

Between 2019 and 2020, Tidwell received more than $65,000 from the property agreement, the statement said.

Tidwell also received a loan of $50,000 from the inmate’s business associate when he tried to buy a home in 2020, Levy’s office said.

Advertisement

He then lied to his bank, telling them the money was a gift from his employer, according to prosecutors. When the bank asked for written proof, Tidwell forged documents by using the business associate’s name and address, as well as forging the associate’s signature, the statement said.

His receipt of payments violated the Bureau of Prisons’ rules about the duties and conduct of its employees, Levy’s office said. The rules state that “employees may not receive any payments, gifts, or personal favors from inmates, give preferential treatment to any inmate in the performance of their duties, or engage in outside employment that conflicts with their duties,” the statement said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.