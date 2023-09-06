Heat and humidity continue as summer winds down

The peak midday sun angle is falling several degrees each week this time of year.

The peak daily sun angle has now dropped about 18 degrees lower so although temperatures are at some of their highest levels of the entire year this week, it doesn’t feel quite as bad without the intensity of the early-summer sun. Accompanying the lower sun angle are longer shadows and longer nights.

I stepped outside to do a little work in the garden late this morning and areas that are in the sunshine are certainly feeling quite hot.

The drop in solar strength makes the heat a little easier to take and also means by mid-evening temperatures have cooled off more than they would at the same time in early July.

However the current high humidity has prevented temperatures from falling much at all beyond their evening tumble. The low temperature of 75 degrees this morning at Logan Airport was the fourth-warmest morning low on record for September, a good indication of how tropical this air mass is.

We’ve actually been really lucky this summer if you don’t like the heat, because much of the world experienced unusual heat when we were just unusually wet.

Temperatures at sunrise Thursday will once again be in the 70s, over 15 degrees above average. WeatherBELL

Even without any maximum temperature records this week it’s a good idea to take it easy until the heat breaks this weekend. This means limiting exerting yourself too much during the middle part of the day and also staying hydrated. It’s all common-sense stuff and nothing new.

We are not going to break any high records this week, as a matter of fact coastal locations should stay under 90.

Some inland areas could reach 90 degrees three days in a row for a minimal heat wave this week. NOAA

Heat advisories are likely going to be extended into Friday as 90-degree weather continues. NOAA

As we get nearer the weekend a slow-moving frontal system will increase the cloud and there could be some showers for the second half of the weekend or early next week. Humidity levels will remain high but temperatures will fall back a bit with the added cloud cover.

The 90-degree weather should be over for the weekend but it’s still not going to feel crisp and cool like many would enjoy this time of year.

Rainfall from Sunday to Monday evening is forecast to be heaviest north and west of Boston. This is a model forecast and the actual timing and intensity of the weekend rain is still something that needs to solidified. WeatherBELL

Lastly, Tropical Storm Lee is going to rapidly intensify over the next few days into an absolute monster of a hurricane. This storm will then continue to head northwest toward the United States but is likely to curve away from the coastline late next week.

This is a long-range forecast and obviously the upper atmosphere can change enough that the storm still needs to be monitored for any change in the projected track.

A tropical system is likely to become major Hurricane Lee this week as it moves northwest. NOAA



