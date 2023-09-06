Boston schools to open Thursday as normal, despite heat

Campus leaders at the remaining schools are taking precautions against the heat, including installing fans, opening windows, limiting time outside, and ensuring students and staff drink a lot of water, said Superintendent Mary Skipper at a press conference on school preparations.

Recent investments in window air conditioning units, purchased with federal COVID relief funds, mean that just 14 of the 130 schools in the district still lack any form of air conditioning. The district has spent $9.2 million of its over $400 million in relief funds to install air conditioning units in dozens of schools over the last year.

Boston Public Schools leaders do not plan to close any schools or dismiss students early for the first day of school Thursday, despite expected temperatures in excess of 90 degrees.

“For a lot of our kids, it’s going to be as hot at home as it is in school,” Skipper said. “So for us, it’s to really make them as comfortable as possible.”

Thirty-eight of the district’s schools have central air conditioning, while over 4,000 window units were installed in the last two years in over 70 schools. The district will install window units at four more schools within a few days, said BPS spokesman Max Baker.

Ten district schools, however, will require electrical grid upgrades to sustain A/C installation, district leaders said. They are: Mozart Elementary, Bates Elementary, Community Academy for Science and Health, Mel King Elementary and Mel King Middle, Charles H. Taylor Elementary, Joseph Lee K-8 School, Thomas J. Kenny Elementary School, Mather Elementary School, and James Otis Elementary School.

The heat wave will likely impact activities such as athletics, Skipper said, but specific decisions on cancellations and other changes will be made and announced Thursday morning by the coaching staff.

Wu noted at the press conference that as the climate changes, more and more days of school will be affected by high heat going forward, which is part of the impetus for her $2 billion-plus school rebuilding plan.

“In addition to all of the efforts at every individual school and all the planning that’s happening for these next couple of days, we are also working really hard to just help provide that big picture plan for how we’re going to improve and redo many of the buildings in Boston’s very, very old building stock when it comes to our Boston Public Schools,” Wu said. “This Green New Deal for BPS and facilities affects every part of learning.”

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.