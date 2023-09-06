How did Gabe Amo win R.I.’s Democratic primary for Congress?

They join host Edward Fitzpatrick in analyzing how Amo, a former White House aide, emerged victorious from a crowded field of 11 Democrats, and they discuss how Amo, whose parents are from Ghana and Liberia, is almost certain to become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report, the Globe’s Steph Machado and Rhode Island PBS’ Jim Hummel, host of “A Lively Experiment,”break down Gabe Amo’s victory in Tuesday’s First Congressional District Democratic primary.

They talk about progressive Providence Democrat J. Aaron Regunberg’s second-place finish, after receiving endorsements from national figures such as US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And they talk about how state Senator Sandra C. Cano, a Pawtucket Democrat, finished third despite a long list of endorsements from local officials.

They delve into why Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Providence Democrat, fell from presumed front-runner to a distant fourth.

And they talk about the Republican primary, which puts US Marine Corps veteran Gerry W. Leonard Jr. into a Nov. 7 general election matchup against Amo.

