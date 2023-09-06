Racist message displayed on construction company’s electronic sign in South Boston; police investigating

An electronic sign board in South Boston that read “KKK Meeting Today” was disabled after a police officer noticed the message on Labor Day.
The officer saw the racist message at about 7:40 a.m. Monday in the area of D and Cypher streets in South Boston, police wrote in a report.
The officer took a picture of the sign, which is privately owned and had apparently been vandalized, police said.
Police turned off the sign and notified the department’s operations division and civil rights unit, as well as State Police and Massport, the report said.
The name of the construction company that owns the sign was redacted from the police report. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
