Lawrence man dies after drowning at New Hampshire beach

A 27-year-old man from Lawrence drowned Tuesday at Hampton Beach, N.H., officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., a surfer saw two swimmers who were yelling for help, State Police said. The surfer rescued one swimmer, Luis Colon-De-Lara, 28, of Lawrence, before calling 911 from shore to report that the second man was missing.

Emergency responders found Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, in the water and administered CPR after bringing him to shore, police said. He was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.