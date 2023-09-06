Lawrence man dies after drowning at New Hampshire beach

A 27-year-old man from Lawrence drowned Tuesday at Hampton Beach, N.H., officials said.
Around 7:30 p.m., a surfer saw two swimmers who were yelling for help, State Police said. The surfer rescued one swimmer, Luis Colon-De-Lara, 28, of Lawrence, before calling 911 from shore to report that the second man was missing.
Emergency responders found Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, in the water and administered CPR after bringing him to shore, police said. He was pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Over Labor Day weekend, lifeguards at the popular beach made 91 ocean rescues due to high tides and rip currents. None required additional medical assistance.
Rip current risk was considered moderate at Hampton Beach Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, meaning swimmers should swim with at least one other person and be within sight of a lifeguard.
