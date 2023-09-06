Man arrested after MBTA vehicle stolen with passenger inside, crashed into vehicles in O’Neill Tunnel, police say

The 34-year-old man, whose name was not released, allegedly got in the SUV and drove away, headed toward Boston, and the passenger called 911, Transit Police said in a statement .

The vehicle, a Ford Flex used for the MBTA’s The Ride program for people with disabilities, was parked near 2 Elm St. in Woburn about 3:30 p.m., when the driver got out and left the keys in the ignition and a woman with an intellectual disability inside the SUV, according to MBTA Transit Police and State Police.

A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, allegedly while hiding inside a downtown Boston hotel, after an MBTA vehicle with a passenger inside was stolen in Woburn and driven through the Tip O’Neill Tunnel, where it crashed into three vehicles, officials said.

State Police were notified of the theft at 3:42 p.m. and soon found the SUV in the O’Neill Tunnel and attempted to stop it, a State Police spokesman said in a separate statement. But troopers lost sight of the SUV after it allegedly crashed into three other vehicles and continued south on Interstate 93 to downtown Boston, officials said.

Authorities found the vehicle at 3:54 p.m. near Mercantile Street and Surface Road, where the man got out and fled into the Bostonian Hotel, according to State Police. After a state trooper found the man allegedly hiding in a function room, he was arrested and taken to Transit Police headquarters.

The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for emergency care. No other injuries were reported.

Eoin Byrne, a tourist from Ireland, said he was near Faneuil Hall when he saw the MBTA SUV crashing into multiple vehicles as it exited the tunnel.

“The car was pretty smashed, the doors were caved in, the front axle was completely off, [the suspect] was clearly doing a bit of bumper car,” Byrne said by phone. “It was pretty wrecked at that stage.”

Byrne said several passersby approached the SUV to help and to check on the passenger after the man fled into the hotel, but they were unable to open the vehicle’s door because of the damage.

“It was a strange thing to see,” Byrne said. “I can’t believe how calm [the passenger] was, because the guy just ‘Superman-ed’ out [of] the car.”

The incident is under investigation.

