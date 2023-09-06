Meet Gabe Amo, the front-runner to be Rhode Island’s next member of Congress

He got his start in 2006 knocking doors and setting up chairs at events for Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat who would go on to win a seat in the US Senate that year. Along the way, he’s added working for the last two Democratic presidents to his resume, as well as work for former Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo, who is now the US secretary of Commerce.

PROVIDENCE — With a bright smile, persistently optimistic demeanor, and a strong work ethic instilled in him by his West African-immigrant parents, Gabe Amo has enjoyed nothing but success in his still-blossoming political career.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old officially transitioned from talented behind-the-scenes staffer to history-making politician when he won the Democratic nomination in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District. In this deeply blue district, he stands as a heavy favorite to become the first person of color from the state to hold federal office following the Nov. 7 general election.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s always helpful when the public image of the campaign matches who you are,” Whitehouse said Wednesday, acknowledging that he voted for Amo in the 12-way Democratic primary. “Gabe is not some jerk who had to be nice for the duration of the campaign.”

Amo was raised in hardscrabble Pawtucket. His mother, Weady Socree, is a Liberian immigrant who became a nurse and member of the Service Employees International Union, and his father, Gabriel Amo, is an immigrant from Ghana who earned $2.10 an hour in his first job in Rhode Island before opening a liquor store that he still runs now.

Amo’s father said he worked so many hours at the liquor store that his son never told him when he applied to the prestigious Moses Brown School for high school. He earned an academic scholarship that helped with tuition, and went on to win a Truman Scholarship for public service at Wheaton College, and a Marshall Scholarship to do his graduate studies at Oxford.

Advertisement

He caught the political bug as a teenager, his parents said.

“He told me, I just want to help people, daddy,” Amo’s father said, recalling when he questioned why his teenage son was so committed to getting Whitehouse elected to the Senate.

“He really stood out in a really busy campaign for diligence and likability,” Whitehouse said of the 2006 campaign. “People just loved him.”

Like many political staffers, Amo transitioned between campaigns and formal government jobs throughout his 20s, working on Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 before joining the intergovernmental affairs office as a staff assistant. Raimondo convinced him to move home to oversee community relations for her, and then he returned to the White House to be President Biden’s deputy director on intergovernmental affairs.

That job meant working as the Biden administration’s liaison to mayors and governors across the country, often following natural disasters or mass shootings. Although he’s a lifelong Democrat, Amo likes to point out that tragedy strikes blue and red communities the same, and there’s no time in those moments to think about party affiliation.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who was Amo’s boss in the White House and is now running Biden’s reelection campaign, told The Washington Post earlier this year that Amo was “the heart and soul of our operation who approached every task, big or small, with the attitude of, ‘Give me a shovel and show me where to dig.’”

Advertisement

Amo considered running for Congress last year after former US representative James Langevin announced plans to retire, but he jumped at the opportunity following former congressman David Cicilline’s surprise announcement in February that he was retiring to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Amo proved to be a prolific fund-raiser, but he acknowledged that he started the race with virtually zero name recognition in a field that include the sitting lieutenant governor, several members of the Rhode Island legislature, and former state representative J. Aaron Regunberg, a well-known progressive who counted US Senator Bernie Sanders and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as supporters.

Running a traditional campaign that focused on a heavy rotation of television advertising to introduce himself to voters in a low-turnout special election, Amo painted himself as a center-left defender of Biden who, unlike Regunberg, wouldn’t seek to disrupt Rhode Island’s tiny, but unusually in sync, congressional delegation.

One point of contrast between Amo and Regunberg came in the final weeks of the race, just as voters started paying attention. Amo said he’d have voted in favor of the June debt ceiling deal, while Regunberg said he’d have voted against the deal unless he was the deciding vote.

“That is saying he knows better than Jack Reed, Sheldon Whitehouse, David Cicilline, and Seth Magaziner,” Amo said during the only primetime televised debate. “I would have voted to stand with Rhode Islanders, not vote against Rhode Islanders.”

Advertisement

Mike Raia, an Amo supporter and a former communications director for Raimondo when she was governor, said Amo’s campaign took “a page right out of the Biden playbook.”

“Gabe took Twitter off his phone, focused on the task at hand, and never wavered from the plan he and his team put together,” Raia said, now the president of Half Street Group, a Providence-based communications firm. “In Rhode Island politics, strategy and discipline beat hashtags and retweets.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.